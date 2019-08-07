Asure Software, Inc. (ASUR) EPS Estimated At $0.02; PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA AG MUENCHEN ORDINAR (PBSFF) Shorts Raised By 32.48%

PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA AG MUENCHEN ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) had an increase of 32.48% in short interest. PBSFF’s SI was 1.57 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 32.48% from 1.18M shares previously. The stock decreased 16.26% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $12.84. About 6,003 shares traded or 3369.94% up from the average. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to report $0.02 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 83.33% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. ASUR’s profit would be $308,099 giving it 101.00 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, Asure Software, Inc.’s analysts see -88.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.08. About 195,974 shares traded. Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) has declined 37.63% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ASUR News: 05/03/2018 Asure Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – TRANSACTION IS EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 1, 2018 AND A COMPLETE TRANSITION OF CUSTOMER BASE IS EXPECTED BY JULY 2, 2018; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE ACQUIRES EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO FROM WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – Asure Software Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $18M to $20M; 09/05/2018 – Asure Software Raises 2018 View To Rev $90M-$93M; 09/04/2018 – Asure Software Acquires OccupEye Limited; Building on an already impressive Internet of Things (IoT) Strategy; 09/05/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC ASUR.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $90.0 MLN TO $93.0 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP EBITDA, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME ITEMS, OF BETWEEN $19.0 MLN AND $22.0 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Asure Software Bolsters Balance Sheet; Announces $175 Million Credit Facility and Increases Shelf Registration; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE BUYS EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO FROM WELLS

More notable recent Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Asure Software, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ASUR) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Asure Software (ASUR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Asure (ASUR) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Asure Software (ASUR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Asure Software (ASUR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $124.47 million. The firm offers a suite of solutions to help clients optimize and manage their mobile workforces and their global workspaces. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s SaaS offerings include asset management, mobile room scheduling, mobile time tracking, scheduling software, space utilization solutions, tablet time clocks, time and labor management software, traditional time clocks, touch panels for room scheduling, and workplace business intelligence analytics.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold Asure Software, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 7.57 million shares or 3.73% less from 7.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% or 6,112 shares. Alyeska Grp Inc Ltd Partnership reported 350,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Northern holds 0% in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) or 148,067 shares. S Squared Technologies Lc invested in 77,647 shares. Weber Alan W owns 60,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% or 37,046 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). American Gp reported 8,007 shares stake. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Liability Corporation, Colorado-based fund reported 1.63M shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 0% in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability reported 103,385 shares. 704,318 are owned by Blackrock. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 30,108 shares stake. Cambridge Investment Research has 21,000 shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp holds 0% in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) or 37,692 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Asure (NASDAQ:ASUR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Asure has $15 highest and $9 lowest target. $12.33’s average target is 52.60% above currents $8.08 stock price. Asure had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barrington given on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Buy” on Friday, March 15.