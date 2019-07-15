Asure Software Inc. (ASUR) and Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Comparing side by side

Both Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) and Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) are each other’s competitor in the Business Software & Services industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asure Software Inc. 7 1.53 N/A -0.57 0.00 Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 14 2.79 N/A 0.32 47.13

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Asure Software Inc. and Sapiens International Corporation N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asure Software Inc. 0.00% -11.8% -3.5% Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 0.00% 7.9% 4.1%

Volatility & Risk

Asure Software Inc. has a 0.93 beta, while its volatility is 7.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Sapiens International Corporation N.V. has beta of 1.28 which is 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Asure Software Inc. Its rival Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Asure Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Asure Software Inc. and Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Asure Software Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

Asure Software Inc. has an average target price of $12.33, and a 28.57% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. is $14.5, which is potential -12.01% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Asure Software Inc. seems more appealing than Sapiens International Corporation N.V.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69% of Asure Software Inc. shares and 12.6% of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Asure Software Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 71.6% of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asure Software Inc. -0.43% -2.68% 17.32% -10.84% -61.31% 36.02% Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 0.8% -4% 16.56% 31.22% 62.17% 37.17%

For the past year Asure Software Inc. was less bullish than Sapiens International Corporation N.V.

Summary

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. beats Asure Software Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of solutions to help clients optimize and manage their mobile workforces and their global workspaces. Its SaaS-based offerings include asset management, mobile room scheduling, mobile time tracking, scheduling software, space utilization solutions, tablet-based time clocks, time and labor management software, traditional time clocks, touch panels for room scheduling, and workplace business intelligence analytics. The companyÂ’s AsureSpace product line offers workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization. It also provides AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize labor and labor administration costs and activities. Asure Software, Inc. serves Fortune 500 clients to small and mid-sized businesses. The company sells its products directly, as well as through reseller and referral partners. Asure Software, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It offers various solutions for life, pension, and annuity providers, including Sapiens ALIS, Sapiens Closed Books, Life Portraits, LifeApply, and LifeSuite. The company also provides Sapiens IDIT, Stream, Sapiens Stingray, Sapiens Reinsurance, URS, and FRS that support various business lines for property and casualty carriers, including personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as a solution for the management of reinsurance contracts. In addition, its Power Suite and Comp Suite are tailored for workers' compensation. Further, the companyÂ’s Sapiens Digital Suite enables digital transformation and includes advanced analytics, a portal for consumers and agents, personalized video capabilities, a customer engagement platform, and cloud offerings and services for agents, customers, and assorted insurance personnel. Additionally, it offers Sapiens DECISION, an enterprise-scale platform that enables institutions to author, store, and manage various organizational business logic; and eMerge platform, which provides end-to-end, modular, and technology-based business solutions. The company also provides end-to-end solutions that include project delivery and implementation, business and technical consulting related to products, project and program management, training, user acceptance testing, migration, maintenance and support, hosting and managed services, product upgrades, and business transformation services. It markets and sells its products and services through direct sales force, as well as through channel partners and system integrators. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.