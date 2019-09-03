Asure Software Inc. (ASUR) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) is a company in the Business Software & Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Asure Software Inc. has 63.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 71.26% institutional ownership for its competitors. 4.9% of Asure Software Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Business Software & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Asure Software Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asure Software Inc. 0.00% -8.40% -2.50% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Asure Software Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Asure Software Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Asure Software Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Asure Software Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.61 2.92 2.64

$12.33 is the consensus target price of Asure Software Inc., with a potential upside of 87.10%. The competitors have a potential upside of 32.41%. Based on the data delivered earlier the research analysts’ view is that Asure Software Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Asure Software Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asure Software Inc. -0.11% 8% 33.68% 65.75% -37.63% 78.15% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year Asure Software Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Asure Software Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Asure Software Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.93 and has 1.89 Quick Ratio. Asure Software Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Asure Software Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.13 shows that Asure Software Inc. is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Asure Software Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.07 which is 6.97% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Asure Software Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of solutions to help clients optimize and manage their mobile workforces and their global workspaces. Its SaaS-based offerings include asset management, mobile room scheduling, mobile time tracking, scheduling software, space utilization solutions, tablet-based time clocks, time and labor management software, traditional time clocks, touch panels for room scheduling, and workplace business intelligence analytics. The companyÂ’s AsureSpace product line offers workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization. It also provides AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize labor and labor administration costs and activities. Asure Software, Inc. serves Fortune 500 clients to small and mid-sized businesses. The company sells its products directly, as well as through reseller and referral partners. Asure Software, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.