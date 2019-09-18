Asure Software Inc. (ASUR) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) is a company in the Business Software & Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.8% of Asure Software Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.26% of all Business Software & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Asure Software Inc. has 4.9% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Asure Software Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asure Software Inc. 0.00% -8.40% -2.50% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Asure Software Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Asure Software Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Asure Software Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Asure Software Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 2.81 2.64

The rivals have a potential upside of 40.20%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Asure Software Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asure Software Inc. -0.11% 8% 33.68% 65.75% -37.63% 78.15% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year Asure Software Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Asure Software Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Asure Software Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.93 and has 1.89 Quick Ratio. Asure Software Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Asure Software Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Asure Software Inc. is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.13. In other hand, Asure Software Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.07 which is 6.97% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Asure Software Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Asure Software Inc.’s peers beat Asure Software Inc.

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of solutions to help clients optimize and manage their mobile workforces and their global workspaces. Its SaaS-based offerings include asset management, mobile room scheduling, mobile time tracking, scheduling software, space utilization solutions, tablet-based time clocks, time and labor management software, traditional time clocks, touch panels for room scheduling, and workplace business intelligence analytics. The companyÂ’s AsureSpace product line offers workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization. It also provides AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize labor and labor administration costs and activities. Asure Software, Inc. serves Fortune 500 clients to small and mid-sized businesses. The company sells its products directly, as well as through reseller and referral partners. Asure Software, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.