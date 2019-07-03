Asure Software Inc. (ASUR) and EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Contrasting side by side

As Business Software & Services companies, Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) and EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asure Software Inc. 6 1.43 N/A -0.57 0.00 EVO Payments Inc. 27 4.34 N/A -0.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Asure Software Inc. and EVO Payments Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Asure Software Inc. and EVO Payments Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asure Software Inc. 0.00% -11.8% -3.5% EVO Payments Inc. 0.00% -50.2% -1.2%

Liquidity

Asure Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, EVO Payments Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Asure Software Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to EVO Payments Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Asure Software Inc. and EVO Payments Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Asure Software Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 EVO Payments Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 37.77% for Asure Software Inc. with average price target of $12.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Asure Software Inc. and EVO Payments Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69% and 94.7% respectively. About 0.1% of Asure Software Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are EVO Payments Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asure Software Inc. -0.43% -2.68% 17.32% -10.84% -61.31% 36.02% EVO Payments Inc. 3.13% 2.33% 11.89% 8.66% 0% 17.47%

For the past year Asure Software Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than EVO Payments Inc.

Summary

Asure Software Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors EVO Payments Inc.

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of solutions to help clients optimize and manage their mobile workforces and their global workspaces. Its SaaS-based offerings include asset management, mobile room scheduling, mobile time tracking, scheduling software, space utilization solutions, tablet-based time clocks, time and labor management software, traditional time clocks, touch panels for room scheduling, and workplace business intelligence analytics. The companyÂ’s AsureSpace product line offers workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization. It also provides AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize labor and labor administration costs and activities. Asure Software, Inc. serves Fortune 500 clients to small and mid-sized businesses. The company sells its products directly, as well as through reseller and referral partners. Asure Software, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization, and settlement and cross-border processing. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an intermediary between merchants and card networks. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.