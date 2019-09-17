Asure Software (ASUR) Shareholder Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Lifted Its Stake by $592,784; As Starbucks (SBUX) Valuation Rose, Baldwin Brothers Decreased Holding by $407,447

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 4,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 214,491 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.98M, down from 219,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $91.09. About 1.71 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 EPS $3.32-EPS $3.36; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Racially profiled men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives; 14/03/2018 – Yonhap: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks manager who called police on two black men has left the company; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks has updated its guest policy to allow people to use its cafe and restrooms without making a purchase; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO TAKE `FULL ADVANTAGE’ OF LOWER RETAIL RENTS; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says it was “completely inappropriate” for employees to call the police in this case; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: NO NEED TO CHANGE STARBUCKS ALLIANCE WITH KEURIG; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS PRODUCTS

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Asure Software (ASUR) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 74,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.68% . The institutional investor held 870,454 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16 million, up from 796,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Asure Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 23,248 shares traded. Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) has declined 37.63% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ASUR News: 09/05/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC ASUR.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $90.0 MLN TO $93.0 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC ASUR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $79 MLN TO $82 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE FILES TO SELL UP TO $175M OF SECURITIES; 15/03/2018 – Asure Software 4Q Loss/Shr 12c; 05/03/2018 Asure Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC ASUR.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 14/05/2018 – Asure Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – AUSTIN HR WILL FALL UNDER ASURE CONSULTING SERVICES OFFERING; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – ACQUISITION OF WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES’ EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO; 09/04/2018 – Asure Software Acquires OccupEye Limited; Building on an already impressive Internet of Things (IoT) Strategy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.41 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.78, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 13 investors sold ASUR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 6.50 million shares or 14.07% less from 7.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weber Alan W reported 60,000 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 29,584 shares. 49,156 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase Company. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Acg Wealth holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) for 25,675 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 13,933 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Interstate Comml Bank has 18,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fincl invested in 0% or 55,285 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) for 2,090 shares. 213,400 were accumulated by Perritt Cap Mgmt. 66,000 are held by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) owns 1,647 shares. Vanguard holds 0% or 771,649 shares. Northern Tru holds 142,923 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 6,135 shares.

More notable recent Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 15th – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Asure Software Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:ASUR – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top 10 Stocks Under $20 to Buy Heading into July – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Asure Software Workplace IoT Sensors Announced as Finalist in Prestigious 2019 Edison Awards – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Asure Software Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $5,743 activity.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 32.53 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 3.24M shares. Grimes & Com has invested 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Chem State Bank invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Nordea Inv Mgmt invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 4,098 were reported by Zwj Invest Counsel Incorporated. 169,648 are owned by Macquarie Grp Ltd. S&Co Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 28,807 are owned by Advisory Rech Incorporated. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 206,782 shares in its portfolio. Montag A reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 8,358 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has 0.04% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1,654 shares. Bb&T Ltd Llc, Virginia-based fund reported 474,817 shares. Blb&B Ltd Llc holds 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 4,170 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.15% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 11,337 shares.