Asure Software (ASUR) Holder Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Upped Holding; Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Holding in Waste Management (WM) by $7.50 Million as Share Price Rose

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 30.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 65,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 150,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.36M, down from 215,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $115.02. About 1.62M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Asure Software (ASUR) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 74,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.68% . The institutional investor held 870,454 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16M, up from 796,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Asure Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.65. About 51,183 shares traded. Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) has declined 37.63% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ASUR News: 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – ON APRIL 1, CO PURCHASED WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES’ EVOLUTION HCM CLIENT PORTFOLIO; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – TRANSACTION IS EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 1, 2018 AND A COMPLETE TRANSITION OF CUSTOMER BASE IS EXPECTED BY JULY 2, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Asure Software: No Current Plans to Issue Securities; 02/04/2018 – Asure Software Bolsters Balance Sheet; Announces $175 Million Credit Facility and Increases Shelf Registration; 14/05/2018 – Asure Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 09/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE SEES FOR FISCAL 2018, NON-GAAP EBITDA, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME ITEMS, OF BETWEEN $20.0 MLN AND $23.0 MLN UP FROM $19.0 MLN TO $22.0 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Asure Software to Attend the 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE ACQUIRES EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO FROM WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES; 09/05/2018 – Asure Software 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 29/05/2018 – Asure Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87M for 25.00 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 74,858 shares to 311,538 shares, valued at $12.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp Cl B (NYSE:CBS) by 69,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

