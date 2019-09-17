Astrotech (ASTC) Reaches $2.18 Yearly Low; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Sellers Increased By 12.51% Their Shorts

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) had an increase of 12.51% in short interest. HPE’s SI was 35.47M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12.51% from 31.52M shares previously. With 9.41M avg volume, 4 days are for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)’s short sellers to cover HPE’s short positions. The SI to Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s float is 2.59%. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 4.22M shares traded. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) has declined 6.99% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical HPE News: 18/04/2018 – Micro Focus new CEO seen getting Elliott nod; 21/03/2018 – HPE Launches Vertical Al Solutions, Dramatically Accelerates Deep Learning Training; 15/03/2018 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Coty Inc, BOOK by Cadillac, Made In Bhutan and PNG Air Top the 2018 REBRAND 100®; 07/05/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @HPE Marketing Titan Gomez Stepping Down, HPE SVP Jackson Is Being Promoted To CMO…; 09/04/2018 – HPE: HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE SIGNS MOU WITH SAUDI ARABIAN GE; 07/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt: Information on H.P. Acthar Gel Posted on Website in Response to ’60 Minutes’ Report; 01/05/2018 – Autonomy’s ex-CFO convicted of defrauding Hewlett-Packard; 16/04/2018 – HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE – COLLABORATING WITH ARM, SUSE, 3 UK UNIVERSITIES TO :ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF SUPERCOMPUTER APPLICATIONS IN UK:; 05/04/2018 – HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE BOOSTS REGULAR DIV BY ABOUT 50%; 07/03/2018 – China Reports Outbreak of H7N9 HP Avian Influenza: OIE Link

The stock of Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.05 target or 6.00% below today’s $2.18 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $12.59 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. If the $2.05 price target is reached, the company will be worth $755,580 less. The stock decreased 3.54% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.18. About 5,886 shares traded. Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) has declined 21.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.34% the S&P500.

More notable recent Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Astrotech Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ASTC) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Astrotech’s CEO Makes Investment in the Company – Business Wire” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Astrotech Reports Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why Astrotech Stock Is Soaring Today – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.59 million. It operates through two divisions, Astro Scientific and Astral. It currently has negative earnings. The Astro Scientific segment develops, makes, and sells chemical analyzers for use in the airport security, military, breath analysis markets, including MMS-1000, a small and low-power desktop analyzer designed for the laboratory market; and OEM-1000, an original equipment maker component that drives the MMS-1000.

Among 5 analysts covering Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Hewlett Packard has $1700 highest and $1400 lowest target. $15.20’s average target is 1.74% above currents $14.94 stock price. Hewlett Packard had 11 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, August 28. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $1600 target in Wednesday, August 28 report. As per Wednesday, August 28, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer.