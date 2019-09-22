Astrotech (ASTC) Reaches $2.12 52-Week Low; New Ireland Fund (IRL)’s Sentiment Is 0.86

New Ireland Fund Inc (IRL) investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.19, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 6 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 7 cut down and sold their holdings in New Ireland Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 1.42 million shares, down from 1.44 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding New Ireland Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 6 Increased: 5 New Position: 1.

The stock of Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.99 target or 6.00% below today’s $2.12 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $12.25 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $1.99 price target is reached, the company will be worth $734,760 less. The stock decreased 5.78% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.12. About 1.06M shares traded or 3867.36% up from the average. Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) has declined 21.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.34% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. for 108,501 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 622,658 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Css Llc Il has 0.14% invested in the company for 272,957 shares. The Colorado-based Jbf Capital Inc. has invested 0.1% in the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc., a California-based fund reported 19,750 shares.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management Limited. The company has market cap of $42.70 million. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland.

The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.59. About 303 shares traded. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (IRL) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

