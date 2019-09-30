Astrotech (ASTC) Reaches $1.82 52 Week Low; Shorts at Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Raised By 1.23%

The stock of Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.68 target or 8.00% below today’s $1.82 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $10.53 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $1.68 price target is reached, the company will be worth $842,000 less. The stock decreased 6.56% or $0.128 during the last trading session, reaching $1.822. About 17,164 shares traded. Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) has declined 21.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.34% the S&P500.

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) had an increase of 1.23% in short interest. KEYS’s SI was 6.07 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.23% from 6.00M shares previously. With 1.92 million avg volume, 3 days are for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)’s short sellers to cover KEYS’s short positions. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $97.56. About 507,502 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.53 million. It operates through two divisions, Astro Scientific and Astral. It currently has negative earnings. The Astro Scientific segment develops, makes, and sells chemical analyzers for use in the airport security, military, breath analysis markets, including MMS-1000, a small and low-power desktop analyzer designed for the laboratory market; and OEM-1000, an original equipment maker component that drives the MMS-1000.

Among 2 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies has $10300 highest and $10000 lowest target. $101.50’s average target is 4.04% above currents $97.56 stock price. Keysight Technologies had 6 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, August 22 to “Outperform”.