AstroNova Inc. (ALOT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

AstroNova Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) and Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Computer Peripherals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AstroNova Inc. 23 0.77 N/A 0.93 25.94 Mercury Systems Inc. 72 7.08 N/A 0.92 88.32

In table 1 we can see AstroNova Inc. and Mercury Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Mercury Systems Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to AstroNova Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. AstroNova Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Mercury Systems Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has AstroNova Inc. and Mercury Systems Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AstroNova Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 5.6% Mercury Systems Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 3.9%

Volatility and Risk

AstroNova Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.24 beta. Mercury Systems Inc.’s 1.07 beta is the reason why it is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

AstroNova Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Mercury Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and has 3.1 Quick Ratio. Mercury Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AstroNova Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AstroNova Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mercury Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Mercury Systems Inc.’s consensus target price is $75, while its potential downside is -10.30%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.9% of AstroNova Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.3% of Mercury Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% are AstroNova Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.3% are Mercury Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AstroNova Inc. 0.17% -7% -4.35% 21.02% 31.77% 28.96% Mercury Systems Inc. 15.14% 18.28% 9.92% 39.92% 104.72% 72.38%

For the past year AstroNova Inc. was less bullish than Mercury Systems Inc.

Summary

Mercury Systems Inc. beats AstroNova Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

AstroNova, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement. The Product Identification segment offers digital color label printers and specialty OEM printing systems; and consumables, such as labels, tags, inks, toner, and thermal transfer ribbons, as well as software used to design and print labels under the QuickLabel brand. It serves the chemicals, cosmetics, food and beverage, medical products, and pharmaceuticals, and other industries. The Test & Measurement segment provides Daxus portable data acquisition systems; TMX high-speed data acquisition systems; DDX100 SmartCorder portable data acquisition systems; EVX multi-channel chart recording systems; ToughWriter, Miltope, and RITEC branded airborne printers; and ToughSwitch ruggedized Ethernet switches. The companyÂ’s AstroNova airborne printers are used in flight decks, as well as military, commercial, and business aircraft cabins; ToughSwitch Ethernet switches are used in military aircraft and vehicles; ToughWriter airborne printers are used in aircraft made by Airbus, Boeing, Embraer, Bombardier, Lockheed, Gulfstream, and others; and portable data recorders are used in research and development, and maintenance applications in aerospace and defense, energy discovery and production, rail, automotive, and transportation and other industrial applications. Its TMX data acquisition systems are used for data capture in long-term testing; and Daxus and DDX 100 SmartCorder instruments are used for portability and ease of use in facilities maintenance, field work, test cells, and transportation applications. The company was formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc. and changed its name to AstroNova, Inc. in May 2016. AstroNova, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in West Warwick, Rhode Island.

Mercury Systems, Inc. provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors. Its principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, and Paveway. The company also designs, markets, and licenses software and middleware environments under the MultiCore Plus name to accelerate development and execution of signal and image processing applications on a range of heterogeneous and multi-computing platforms. In addition, it offers hardware products, including components, such as power amplifiers and limiters, switches, oscillators, filters, equalizers, digital and analog converters, chips, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and memory and storage devices; embedded processing modules and boards, switch fabric boards, high speed input/output boards, digital receiver boards, multi-chip modules, integrated radio frequency and microwave multi-function assemblies, tuners, and transceivers, as well as graphics and video processing, and Ethernet and input-output boards; and integrated subsystems. The company was formerly known as Mercury Computer Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Mercury Systems, Inc. in November 2012. Mercury Systems, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.