AstroNova Inc. (ALOT) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Computer Peripherals company, AstroNova Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.9% of AstroNova Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.62% of all Computer Peripherals’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of AstroNova Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.77% of all Computer Peripherals companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have AstroNova Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AstroNova Inc. 0.00% 9.60% 5.60% Industry Average 5.03% 13.58% 8.62%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares AstroNova Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AstroNova Inc. N/A 23 25.94 Industry Average 37.53M 746.00M 42.88

AstroNova Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for AstroNova Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AstroNova Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.67 2.66

The potential upside of the peers is 62.72%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AstroNova Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AstroNova Inc. 0.17% -7% -4.35% 21.02% 31.77% 28.96% Industry Average 4.78% 10.08% 13.81% 28.96% 39.12% 44.48%

For the past year AstroNova Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

AstroNova Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, AstroNova Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.13 and has 2.29 Quick Ratio. AstroNova Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AstroNova Inc.

Volatility and Risk

AstroNova Inc. has a beta of 0.24 and its 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, AstroNova Inc.’s competitors are 9.54% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.10 beta.

Dividends

AstroNova Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AstroNova, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement. The Product Identification segment offers digital color label printers and specialty OEM printing systems; and consumables, such as labels, tags, inks, toner, and thermal transfer ribbons, as well as software used to design and print labels under the QuickLabel brand. It serves the chemicals, cosmetics, food and beverage, medical products, and pharmaceuticals, and other industries. The Test & Measurement segment provides Daxus portable data acquisition systems; TMX high-speed data acquisition systems; DDX100 SmartCorder portable data acquisition systems; EVX multi-channel chart recording systems; ToughWriter, Miltope, and RITEC branded airborne printers; and ToughSwitch ruggedized Ethernet switches. The companyÂ’s AstroNova airborne printers are used in flight decks, as well as military, commercial, and business aircraft cabins; ToughSwitch Ethernet switches are used in military aircraft and vehicles; ToughWriter airborne printers are used in aircraft made by Airbus, Boeing, Embraer, Bombardier, Lockheed, Gulfstream, and others; and portable data recorders are used in research and development, and maintenance applications in aerospace and defense, energy discovery and production, rail, automotive, and transportation and other industrial applications. Its TMX data acquisition systems are used for data capture in long-term testing; and Daxus and DDX 100 SmartCorder instruments are used for portability and ease of use in facilities maintenance, field work, test cells, and transportation applications. The company was formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc. and changed its name to AstroNova, Inc. in May 2016. AstroNova, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in West Warwick, Rhode Island.