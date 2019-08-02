AstroNova Inc. (ALOT) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

AstroNova Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) is a company in the Computer Peripherals industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.9% of AstroNova Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.62% of all Computer Peripherals’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand AstroNova Inc. has 3.5% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.77% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have AstroNova Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AstroNova Inc. 0.00% 9.60% 5.60% Industry Average 5.03% 13.58% 8.62%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting AstroNova Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AstroNova Inc. N/A 23 25.94 Industry Average 37.53M 746.00M 42.88

AstroNova Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio AstroNova Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for AstroNova Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AstroNova Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.75 1.57 2.68

The competitors have a potential upside of 42.30%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AstroNova Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AstroNova Inc. 0.17% -7% -4.35% 21.02% 31.77% 28.96% Industry Average 4.78% 10.08% 13.81% 28.96% 39.12% 44.48%

For the past year AstroNova Inc. has weaker performance than AstroNova Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AstroNova Inc. are 2.7 and 1.3. Competitively, AstroNova Inc.’s competitors have 3.13 and 2.29 for Current and Quick Ratio. AstroNova Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AstroNova Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.24 shows that AstroNova Inc. is 76.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, AstroNova Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.10 which is 9.54% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

AstroNova Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AstroNova Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

AstroNova, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement. The Product Identification segment offers digital color label printers and specialty OEM printing systems; and consumables, such as labels, tags, inks, toner, and thermal transfer ribbons, as well as software used to design and print labels under the QuickLabel brand. It serves the chemicals, cosmetics, food and beverage, medical products, and pharmaceuticals, and other industries. The Test & Measurement segment provides Daxus portable data acquisition systems; TMX high-speed data acquisition systems; DDX100 SmartCorder portable data acquisition systems; EVX multi-channel chart recording systems; ToughWriter, Miltope, and RITEC branded airborne printers; and ToughSwitch ruggedized Ethernet switches. The companyÂ’s AstroNova airborne printers are used in flight decks, as well as military, commercial, and business aircraft cabins; ToughSwitch Ethernet switches are used in military aircraft and vehicles; ToughWriter airborne printers are used in aircraft made by Airbus, Boeing, Embraer, Bombardier, Lockheed, Gulfstream, and others; and portable data recorders are used in research and development, and maintenance applications in aerospace and defense, energy discovery and production, rail, automotive, and transportation and other industrial applications. Its TMX data acquisition systems are used for data capture in long-term testing; and Daxus and DDX 100 SmartCorder instruments are used for portability and ease of use in facilities maintenance, field work, test cells, and transportation applications. The company was formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc. and changed its name to AstroNova, Inc. in May 2016. AstroNova, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in West Warwick, Rhode Island.