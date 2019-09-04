AstroNova (ALOT) to pay $0.07 on Sep 24, 2019; Dbv Technologies S.A. – American Depositary Shares (DBVT) Sellers Increased By 1.95% Their Shorts

Dbv Technologies S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:DBVT) had an increase of 1.95% in short interest. DBVT’s SI was 4.19 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.95% from 4.11 million shares previously. With 247,600 avg volume, 17 days are for Dbv Technologies S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s short sellers to cover DBVT’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.05. About 80,522 shares traded. DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) has declined 46.50% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.50% the S&P500. Some Historical DBVT News: 14/03/2018 – DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA DBV.PA – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 EUR 137.9 MLN VS EUR 256.5 MLN YR AGO; 29/05/2018 – DBV Technologies Shows Commitment to the Development of Treatments for Food Allergies at EAACI 2018; 12/04/2018 – Bpifrance Participations S.A., Affiliates Report Stake In DBV Technologies; 21/03/2018 – DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA DBV.PA – CLOSING OF GLOBAL OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON MARCH 23, 2018; 20/03/2018 – DBV TECHNOLOGIES: DBV TECHNOLOGIES: LAUNCH OF A PROPOSED GLOBAL; 16/05/2018 – DBV Technologies Announces Appointment of Michel de Rosen to its Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – REG-DBV Technologies Partners with FARE to Help Raise Awareness of Food Allergies in Support of the 21st Anniversary of Food Allergy Awareness Week; 03/04/2018 – REG-DBV Technologies to Attend the 11th Kempen Life Sciences Conference; 29/05/2018 – REG-DBV Technologies Shows Commitment to the Development of Treatments for Food Allergies at EAACI 2018; 08/05/2018 – REG-DBV Technologies to Present New Clinical Data from Viaskin Platform at the 2018 EAACI Meeting

AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) is expected to pay $0.07 on Sep 24, 2019. (NASDAQ:ALOT) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. AstroNova Inc's current price of $15.49 translates into 0.45% yield. AstroNova Inc's dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 28, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 5.72% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $15.49. About 49,561 shares traded. AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) has risen 31.77% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.77% the S&P500.

AstroNova, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe. The company has market cap of $106.24 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Product Identification and Test & Measurement. It has a 17.68 P/E ratio. The Product Identification segment offers digital color label printers and specialty OEM printing systems; and consumables, such as labels, tags, inks, toner, and thermal transfer ribbons, as well as software used to design and print labels under the QuickLabel brand.

More notable recent AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is There More To AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Than Its 10% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance" on August 23, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.03, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold AstroNova, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 3.77 million shares or 0.63% less from 3.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Partners stated it has 45,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Girard Prns Ltd has invested 0.04% in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 577,752 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability reported 221,250 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT). The Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0% in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT). Acadian Asset Management Limited Com reported 1,439 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 19,382 shares or 0% of the stock. Grace White New York has 0.48% invested in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) for 98,394 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt accumulated 34,000 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 3,911 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 47,541 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt holds 0.21% in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) or 439,430 shares. 50,840 are owned by Albert D Mason. Eam Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.15% of its portfolio in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT).

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The company has market cap of $650.93 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis.

More notable recent DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "DBV Technologies Submits Biologics License Application to US Food and Drug Administration for Viaskin Peanut for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy – Nasdaq" on August 07, 2019

Among 4 analysts covering DBV Technologies SA – American (NASDAQ:DBVT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. DBV Technologies SA – American has $25 highest and $10 lowest target. $17.25’s average target is 90.61% above currents $9.05 stock price. DBV Technologies SA – American had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Friday, March 8. JMP Securities maintained DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) rating on Wednesday, March 6. JMP Securities has “Buy” rating and $20 target. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”.