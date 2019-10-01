Astronova (ALOT) Share Value Declined While Albert D Mason Has Decreased Stake by $302,250; Orbimed Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) by $40.41 Million as Stock Rose

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 962,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 6.75M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $290.22M, up from 5.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $40.35. About 3.00 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – GERMAN COURT OF APPEAL TO HAVE HEARING IN MAY, JUNE THIS YEAR ABOUT CO’S PATENTS ‘254, ‘766 THAT EDWARDS WAS FOUND TO INFRINGE; 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Corp expected to post earnings of 32 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – SCV Signal [Reg]: Hart athletes helped by donation from Boston Scientific; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $9.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE INTEGRATED INTO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PORTFOLIO; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Has Existing Minority Investment in NxThera; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF SECURUS MEDICAL GROUP,; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference May 16

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Astronova Inc. (ALOT) by 23.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 12,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.35% . The institutional investor held 38,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00 million, down from 50,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Astronova Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $15.92. About 15,866 shares traded. AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) has risen 31.77% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ALOT News: 08/03/2018 – AstroNova to Install ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer on 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft; 04/04/2018 – Updated ASTRO guideline for palliative lung radiation now recommends concurrent chemotherapy for some stage III patients; 28/03/2018 – ASTRO MALAYSIA 4Q REV. 1.39B RINGGIT; 03/04/2018 – AstroNova Announces Appointment of Yvonne Schlaeppi to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – ASTRONOVA:FLYDUBAI PACT FOR TOUGHWRITER 5 FLIGHT DECK PRINTER; 03/04/2018 – AstroNova: Graeme MacLetchie and Everett Pizzuti to Retire From Board; 15/05/2018 – G2 Investment Partners Management Buys 1.4% of AstroNova; 28/03/2018 – ASTRO MALAYSIA HOLDINGS BHD ASTR.KL – QTRLY NET PROFIT 181.8 MLN RGT; 26/04/2018 – iQIYI’s “Hot Blood Dance Crew” Simultaneously Broadcast by Malaysia’s Leading Media Astro and Gains Popularity Overseas; 27/03/2018 – Astro Teller, the head of Alphabet’s research arm X, said at the EmTech conference that agriculture is a natural fit for the company

Analysts await AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.2 per share. ALOT’s profit will be $1.20M for 23.41 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by AstroNova, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.77% EPS growth.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $49,044 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.86 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 0 investors sold ALOT shares while 14 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 3.97 million shares or 5.28% more from 3.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 6,289 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 31,207 shares. Rutabaga Cap Ma owns 125,743 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Lpl Fin Limited Company, California-based fund reported 9,512 shares. Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Inc has invested 0.12% in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT). Albert D Mason Inc invested in 0.75% or 38,750 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can accumulated 571 shares. Citigroup accumulated 1,916 shares. Bridgeway Cap Inc holds 42,800 shares. Blackrock reported 407,199 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT). Van Den Berg Mngmt I Incorporated invested 0.54% of its portfolio in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT). Navellier & reported 0.11% of its portfolio in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. Dorsey Wright And Associates has invested 0% in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Co holds 41,346 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Smith Salley And Associates stated it has 6,201 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. New York-based Jefferies Group Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Somerset Gp Limited Co accumulated 1.92% or 52,593 shares. Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp, a Michigan-based fund reported 5,300 shares. Gulf State Bank (Uk), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 327,576 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd accumulated 41,651 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company has invested 1.06% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Bessemer Grp owns 0.62% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 4.31 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.28% or 36,000 shares in its portfolio. Suvretta Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 2.67 million shares. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Grp has 0.07% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Capital Investment Advisors Ltd accumulated 5,020 shares. Healthcor Mngmt LP owns 2.45% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 1.47 million shares.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70 billion and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 42,200 shares to 401,600 shares, valued at $27.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (NYSE:BMY) by 695,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intellia Therapeutics Inc.