Astronics Corporation (ATRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services businesses, Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) and Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astronics Corporation 36 1.04 N/A 3.74 9.85 Embraer S.A. 20 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Demonstrates Astronics Corporation and Embraer S.A. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Astronics Corporation and Embraer S.A.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astronics Corporation 0.00% 30.9% 15.7% Embraer S.A. 0.00% -5.2% -1.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.38 shows that Astronics Corporation is 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Embraer S.A. has a -0.13 beta which is 113.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.4 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Astronics Corporation. Its rival Embraer S.A.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. Astronics Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Embraer S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Astronics Corporation and Embraer S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Astronics Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Embraer S.A. 0 1 0 2.00

Astronics Corporation has a 61.04% upside potential and a consensus price target of $42. Competitively Embraer S.A. has a consensus price target of $24, with potential upside of 32.67%. Based on the data given earlier, Astronics Corporation is looking more favorable than Embraer S.A., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Astronics Corporation and Embraer S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 86.1% and 44.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Astronics Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.4% of Embraer S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Astronics Corporation -3.71% -11.99% 10.7% 19.8% 10.98% 20.99% Embraer S.A. -2.27% -0.1% 2.28% -3.58% -1.41% -8.72%

For the past year Astronics Corporation had bullish trend while Embraer S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Astronics Corporation beats Embraer S.A. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; and system certification and other products. This segment serves airframe manufacturers (OEM) that build aircraft for the commercial, military, and general aviation markets; suppliers; and aircraft operators, such as airlines and branches of the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration and airport operators. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, and maintains automatic test systems, subsystems, and instruments that support the semiconductor, aerospace, communications, and weapons test systems, as well as training and simulation devices for commercial and military applications. It serves OEMs and prime government contractors for consumer electronics and military products. The company also provides and engineering, design, and certification solutions for commercial aircraft, specializing in connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and electrical power systems. Astronics Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Executive Jets, Defense & Security, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft. Its products include ERJ 145 family, EMBRAER 170/190 family, and E-Jets family of commercial aircraft. The Executive Jets segment develops, produces, and sells executive jets; and offers support services, as well as leases aircraft. It provides Legacy 600 and Legacy 650 executive jets in the super midsize and large categories; Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 executive jets in the midlight and midsize categories; Phenom family executive jets in the entry jet and light jet categories; and Lineage 1000, an ultra-large executive jet. The Defense & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. The Other Related Businesses segment is involved in the supply of fuel systems, structural parts, and mechanical and hydraulic systems; and production of agricultural crop-spraying aircraft. The company was formerly known as Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de AeronÃ¡utica S.A. and changed its name to Embraer S.A. in November 2010. Embraer S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o JosÃ© dos Campos, Brazil.