Astronics Corporation (ATRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) and Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astronics Corporation 36 1.04 N/A 3.74 9.85 Ducommun Incorporated 44 0.71 N/A 1.19 35.51

Table 1 highlights Astronics Corporation and Ducommun Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ducommun Incorporated appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Astronics Corporation. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Astronics Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Ducommun Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Astronics Corporation and Ducommun Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astronics Corporation 0.00% 30.9% 15.7% Ducommun Incorporated 0.00% 5.4% 2.2%

Volatility & Risk

Astronics Corporation’s 1.38 beta indicates that its volatility is 38.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Ducommun Incorporated has a 0.78 beta which is 22.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Astronics Corporation is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Ducommun Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

Astronics Corporation and Ducommun Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Astronics Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Ducommun Incorporated 0 1 3 2.75

Astronics Corporation has a 61.04% upside potential and a consensus price target of $42. Ducommun Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $48.5 average price target and a 17.06% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Astronics Corporation is looking more favorable than Ducommun Incorporated, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Astronics Corporation and Ducommun Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 86.1% and 84.6% respectively. About 1.6% of Astronics Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.9% of Ducommun Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Astronics Corporation -3.71% -11.99% 10.7% 19.8% 10.98% 20.99% Ducommun Incorporated -2.23% -7.81% 5.48% 7.12% 29.06% 16.05%

For the past year Astronics Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Ducommun Incorporated.

Summary

Astronics Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Ducommun Incorporated.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; and system certification and other products. This segment serves airframe manufacturers (OEM) that build aircraft for the commercial, military, and general aviation markets; suppliers; and aircraft operators, such as airlines and branches of the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration and airport operators. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, and maintains automatic test systems, subsystems, and instruments that support the semiconductor, aerospace, communications, and weapons test systems, as well as training and simulation devices for commercial and military applications. It serves OEMs and prime government contractors for consumer electronics and military products. The company also provides and engineering, design, and certification solutions for commercial aircraft, specializing in connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and electrical power systems. Astronics Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems (ES) and Structural Systems (SS). The ES segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical assemblies; radar enclosures; aircraft avionics racks; shipboard communications and control enclosures; wire harnesses; and other high-level complex assemblies. It also supplies engineered products, including illuminated pushbutton switches and panels for aviation and test systems; microwave and millimeter switches and filters for radio frequency systems and test instrumentation; and motors and resolvers for motion control. In addition, this segment provides engineering expertise for aerospace system design, development, integration, and test. The SS segment designs, engineers, and manufactures contoured aluminum, titanium, and Inconel aero structure components; structural assembly products, such as winglets, engine components, and fuselage structural panels; and metal and composite bonded structures and assemblies comprising aircraft wing spoilers, large fuselage skins, rotor blades on rotary-wing aircraft and components, flight control surfaces, and engine components. The company serves commercial and military fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, and space programs, as well as non-aerospace applications for the industrial automation, medical, and other end-use markets. Ducommun Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.