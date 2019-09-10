Astronics Corporation (ATRO) and Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) and Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astronics Corporation 35 1.11 N/A 3.74 9.85 Triumph Group Inc. 22 0.35 N/A -6.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Astronics Corporation and Triumph Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Astronics Corporation and Triumph Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astronics Corporation 0.00% 30.9% 15.7% Triumph Group Inc. 0.00% 97.9% -9.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.38 beta means Astronics Corporation’s volatility is 38.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Triumph Group Inc.’s 172.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.72 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Astronics Corporation is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Triumph Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Astronics Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Triumph Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Astronics Corporation and Triumph Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Astronics Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Triumph Group Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Astronics Corporation has a 52.56% upside potential and an average price target of $42. Triumph Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a -11.07% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Astronics Corporation seems more appealing than Triumph Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Astronics Corporation and Triumph Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.1% and 0% respectively. 1.6% are Astronics Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Triumph Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Astronics Corporation -3.71% -11.99% 10.7% 19.8% 10.98% 20.99% Triumph Group Inc. 7.35% 5.58% 6.04% 39.17% 19.36% 110.7%

For the past year Astronics Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Triumph Group Inc.

Summary

Astronics Corporation beats Triumph Group Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; and system certification and other products. This segment serves airframe manufacturers (OEM) that build aircraft for the commercial, military, and general aviation markets; suppliers; and aircraft operators, such as airlines and branches of the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration and airport operators. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, and maintains automatic test systems, subsystems, and instruments that support the semiconductor, aerospace, communications, and weapons test systems, as well as training and simulation devices for commercial and military applications. It serves OEMs and prime government contractors for consumer electronics and military products. The company also provides and engineering, design, and certification solutions for commercial aircraft, specializing in connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and electrical power systems. Astronics Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.

Triumph Group, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aero structures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, Precision Components, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers, as well as offers processing services. The company also offers aircraft wings, flight control surfaces, composite and metal bonding, helicopter cabins, engine nacelles, precision machined parts, stretch-formed leading edges and fuselage skins, empennages, wing spars and stringers, acoustic and thermal insulation systems, and composite ducts and floor panels. In addition, it offers product support services, including component maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as postproduction supply chain services for air cycle machines, blades and vanes, APUs, cabin panes, shades, light lenses and other components, speed drives, combustors, engine and airframe accessories, stators, transition ducts, integrated drive generators, sidewalls, light assemblies, remote sensors, overhead bins, thrust reversers, and fuel bladder cells. The company serves the aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers of commercial, regional, business, and military aircraft and aircraft components, as well as commercial and regional airlines and air cargo carriers. Triumph Group, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.