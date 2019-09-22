Astronics Corporation (ATRO) and Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) Contrasting side by side

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) and Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN), both competing one another are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astronics Corporation 35 1.25 N/A 3.74 9.85 Raytheon Company 182 1.94 N/A 10.67 17.08

Table 1 highlights Astronics Corporation and Raytheon Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Raytheon Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Astronics Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Astronics Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Raytheon Company, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Astronics Corporation and Raytheon Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astronics Corporation 0.00% 30.9% 15.7% Raytheon Company 0.00% 26.3% 9.8%

Volatility & Risk

Astronics Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.38 beta. Competitively, Raytheon Company is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Astronics Corporation are 2.4 and 1.5. Competitively, Raytheon Company has 1.5 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Astronics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Raytheon Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Astronics Corporation and Raytheon Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Astronics Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Raytheon Company 0 3 2 2.40

Astronics Corporation’s upside potential is 34.66% at a $42 consensus price target. Raytheon Company on the other hand boasts of a $212.2 consensus price target and a 8.86% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Astronics Corporation is looking more favorable than Raytheon Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Astronics Corporation and Raytheon Company are owned by institutional investors at 86.1% and 77.4% respectively. Astronics Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Raytheon Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Astronics Corporation -3.71% -11.99% 10.7% 19.8% 10.98% 20.99% Raytheon Company -1.03% 6.58% 3.37% 6.32% -5.76% 18.87%

For the past year Astronics Corporation was more bullish than Raytheon Company.

Summary

Raytheon Company beats Astronics Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; and system certification and other products. This segment serves airframe manufacturers (OEM) that build aircraft for the commercial, military, and general aviation markets; suppliers; and aircraft operators, such as airlines and branches of the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration and airport operators. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, and maintains automatic test systems, subsystems, and instruments that support the semiconductor, aerospace, communications, and weapons test systems, as well as training and simulation devices for commercial and military applications. It serves OEMs and prime government contractors for consumer electronics and military products. The company also provides and engineering, design, and certification solutions for commercial aircraft, specializing in connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and electrical power systems. Astronics Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.

Raytheon Company develops technologically integrated products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint. The IDS segment provides integrated air and missile defense; land and sea-based radar solutions; command, control, communications, computers, cyber, and intelligence solutions; and naval combat and ship electronic systems. The IIS segment offers a range of technical and professional services, such as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, navigation, DoD space and weather, cybersecurity, analytics, training, logistics, mission support, engineering, and automation and sustainment solutions; and air traffic management systems. The MS segment develops and supports a range of weapon systems, including missiles, smart munitions, close-in weapon systems, projectiles, kinetic kill vehicles, directed energy effectors, and combat sensor solutions. The SAS segment provides electro-optical/infrared sensors, airborne radars for surveillance and fire control applications, lasers, precision guidance systems, signals intelligence systems, processors, electronic warfare systems, and communication and space-qualified systems for civil and military applications. The Forcepoint segment develops cyber security products comprising insider threat solutions, data loss prevention, firewall technology, cross domain transfer, and cloud and on premise Web and email security products. The company serves the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Intelligence Community, the U.S. Armed Forces, the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Department of Homeland Security, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and other international customers. Raytheon Company was founded in 1922 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.