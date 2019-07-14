Astronics Corporation (ATRO) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services company, Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Astronics Corporation has 89.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 67.87% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1.7% of Astronics Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.80% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Astronics Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astronics Corporation 0.00% 30.90% 15.70% Industry Average 34.31% 66.77% 8.56%

Valuation and Earnings

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Astronics Corporation N/A 35 11.14 Industry Average 624.82M 1.82B 28.93

Astronics Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Astronics Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Astronics Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Astronics Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.40 2.00 2.63 2.55

$42 is the consensus price target of Astronics Corporation, with a potential upside of 7.72%. The potential upside of the competitors is 51.61%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the data shown earlier is that Astronics Corporation’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Astronics Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Astronics Corporation 8.99% 28.47% 23.27% 40.23% 39.41% 36.91% Industry Average 5.74% 10.14% 23.01% 28.37% 38.04% 34.39%

For the past year Astronics Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Astronics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Astronics Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.96 and has 2.11 Quick Ratio. Astronics Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Astronics Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

Astronics Corporation is 72.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.72. Competitively, Astronics Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.09 which is 8.93% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Astronics Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Astronics Corporation’s competitors beat Astronics Corporation.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; and system certification and other products. This segment serves airframe manufacturers (OEM) that build aircraft for the commercial, military, and general aviation markets; suppliers; and aircraft operators, such as airlines and branches of the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration and airport operators. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, and maintains automatic test systems, subsystems, and instruments that support the semiconductor, aerospace, communications, and weapons test systems, as well as training and simulation devices for commercial and military applications. It serves OEMs and prime government contractors for consumer electronics and military products. The company also provides and engineering, design, and certification solutions for commercial aircraft, specializing in connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and electrical power systems. Astronics Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.