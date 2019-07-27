Astronics Corporation (ATRO) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) is a company in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.5% of Astronics Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.87% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Astronics Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.80% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Astronics Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astronics Corporation 0.00% 30.90% 15.70% Industry Average 34.31% 66.77% 8.56%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Astronics Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Astronics Corporation N/A 36 11.14 Industry Average 624.82M 1.82B 28.93

Astronics Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Astronics Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Astronics Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.40 2.13 2.56 2.53

Astronics Corporation currently has an average target price of $42, suggesting a potential upside of 11.05%. The peers have a potential upside of 52.51%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Astronics Corporation make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Astronics Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Astronics Corporation 8.99% 28.47% 23.27% 40.23% 39.41% 36.91% Industry Average 5.74% 10.14% 23.01% 28.37% 38.04% 34.39%

For the past year Astronics Corporation has stronger performance than Astronics Corporation’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Astronics Corporation are 2.4 and 1.5. Competitively, Astronics Corporation’s peers have 2.96 and 2.11 for Current and Quick Ratio. Astronics Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Astronics Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.72 shows that Astronics Corporation is 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Astronics Corporation’s peers are 8.93% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Dividends

Astronics Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Astronics Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; and system certification and other products. This segment serves airframe manufacturers (OEM) that build aircraft for the commercial, military, and general aviation markets; suppliers; and aircraft operators, such as airlines and branches of the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration and airport operators. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, and maintains automatic test systems, subsystems, and instruments that support the semiconductor, aerospace, communications, and weapons test systems, as well as training and simulation devices for commercial and military applications. It serves OEMs and prime government contractors for consumer electronics and military products. The company also provides and engineering, design, and certification solutions for commercial aircraft, specializing in connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and electrical power systems. Astronics Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.