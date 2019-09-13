Astronics Corporation (ATRO) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services company, Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.1% of Astronics Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.94% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Astronics Corporation has 1.6% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.08% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Astronics Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astronics Corporation 0.00% 30.90% 15.70% Industry Average 24.68% 35.74% 8.37%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Astronics Corporation and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Astronics Corporation N/A 35 9.85 Industry Average 599.28M 2.43B 31.35

Astronics Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Astronics Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Astronics Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.12 2.55

With average target price of $42, Astronics Corporation has a potential upside of 39.44%. The potential upside of the rivals is 47.75%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the data given earlier is that Astronics Corporation is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Astronics Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Astronics Corporation -3.71% -11.99% 10.7% 19.8% 10.98% 20.99% Industry Average 2.70% 4.48% 12.27% 30.37% 33.16% 39.64%

For the past year Astronics Corporation was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Astronics Corporation are 2.4 and 1.5. Competitively, Astronics Corporation’s peers have 2.97 and 2.15 for Current and Quick Ratio. Astronics Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Astronics Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

Astronics Corporation is 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.38. Competitively, Astronics Corporation’s peers are 2.14% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.02 beta.

Dividends

Astronics Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Astronics Corporation’s rivals beat Astronics Corporation on 6 of the 6 factors.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; and system certification and other products. This segment serves airframe manufacturers (OEM) that build aircraft for the commercial, military, and general aviation markets; suppliers; and aircraft operators, such as airlines and branches of the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration and airport operators. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, and maintains automatic test systems, subsystems, and instruments that support the semiconductor, aerospace, communications, and weapons test systems, as well as training and simulation devices for commercial and military applications. It serves OEMs and prime government contractors for consumer electronics and military products. The company also provides and engineering, design, and certification solutions for commercial aircraft, specializing in connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and electrical power systems. Astronics Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.