Astronics (ATRO) Valuation Rose While International Value Advisers Upped Position by $3.68 Million; Gabalex Capital Management Holds Position in Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $47.33. About 7.13 million shares traded or 9.81% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII `The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of rival’s `Fortnite’; 21/03/2018 – Activision Concerns ‘overblown’ Even As Fortnite Gains Steam, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – DJ Activision Blizzard Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATVI); 05/04/2018 – Spyro, the Original Roast Master, is Back! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Arrives Sept. 21; 17/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Battle-royale Mode For Next Call Of Duty — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Rev $7.36B; 19/03/2018 – Gaming Giants Win Big Data Challenge With Anodot to Keep Millions of Players in the Game; 17/05/2018 – British gaming firm enlists army of players to create Worlds Adrift

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Astronics Corp (ATRO) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 115,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.39 million, up from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Astronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.68. About 422,306 shares traded or 26.39% up from the average. Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) has risen 10.98% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRO News: 28/03/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Certifies and Delivers New UltraLite In-Seat Power System; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES IN THE RANGE OF $765 MILLION TO $815 MILLION; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Astronics May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 02/04/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – UNIT SELECTED BY MULTIPLE ASIA-PACIFIC AIRLINES TO INSTALL EMPOWER IN-SEAT POWER AND FLIGHT DECK POWER SYSTEMS; 02/04/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Awarded Aircraft Power Contracts with Multiple Asia-Pacific Airlines; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP ATRO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $779.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – QTRLY BOOKINGS WERE STRONG AT $196.2 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Astronics 1Q EPS 11c; 16/05/2018 – Astronics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 35th Straight Drop; 20/04/2018 – DJ Astronics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRO)

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2,746 activity.

