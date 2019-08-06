Astronics (ATRO) Shareholder International Value Advisers Has Boosted Stake; Adobe (ADBE) Holder Palisade Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $651,700 as Valuation Rose

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 36.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 4,250 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 6,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $284.73. About 1.38 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Astronics Corp (ATRO) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 115,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.39 million, up from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Astronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $895.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $27.09. About 384,155 shares traded or 24.58% up from the average. Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) has risen 10.98% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRO News: 28/03/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Certifies and Delivers New UltraLite In-Seat Power System; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS 1Q EPS 11C, EST. 36C; 09/04/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Introduces New Wireless Charging Module; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – 89 PCT OF BACKLOG AT QTR-END IS EXPECTED TO SHIP IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES IN THE RANGE OF $765 MILLION TO $815 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Astronics Connectivity Systems and Certification Receives STCs for EmPower® lnstalled in the Flight Deck; 17/04/2018 – Astronics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 34th Straight Drop; 10/04/2018 – Astronics AeroSat Certifies FliteStream® SATCOM Connectivity and AeroShield™ Radome Systems; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Astronics May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 09/05/2018 – Astronics 1Q EPS 11c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold ATRO shares while 29 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.07% less from 21.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61 billion and $2.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 64,655 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $192.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class ‘A’ by 726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,364 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB).

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 24,269 shares to 487,813 shares, valued at $14.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 32,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.