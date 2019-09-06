Astronics (ATRO) Reaches $27.69 After 4.00% Down Move; Intelsat S.A. (I) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Intelsat SA (NYSE:I), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intelsat SA has $27 highest and $2200 lowest target. $24.50’s average target is 20.69% above currents $20.3 stock price. Intelsat SA had 7 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 3. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. See Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) latest ratings:

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $24.0000 New Target: $22.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight New Target: $27 Upgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $24 Maintain

The stock of Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $27.69. About 92,695 shares traded. Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) has risen 10.98% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRO News: 02/04/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Awarded Aircraft Power Contracts with Multiple Asia-Pacific Airlines; 22/04/2018 – DJ Astronics Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATROB); 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES IN THE RANGE OF $765 MILLION TO $815 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Astronics Ballard Technology’s webFB® Selected by Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA for Fleet Data Acquisition; 17/04/2018 – Astronics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 34th Straight Drop; 20/04/2018 – DJ Astronics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRO); 09/05/2018 – Astronics 1Q EPS 11c; 15/05/2018 – Astronics Connectivity Systems and Certification Receives STCs for EmPower® lnstalled in the Flight Deck; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS 1Q EPS 11C, EST. 36C; 08/03/2018 Astronics at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King TodayThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $908.92M company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $26.58 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ATRO worth $36.36 million less.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates and makes products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $908.92 million. It operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Test Systems. It has a 8.03 P/E ratio. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; and system certification and other products.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2,746 activity. On Tuesday, August 6 the insider Hedges Nancy L bought $2,746.

Analysts await Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 32.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.52 per share. ATRO’s profit will be $11.49M for 19.78 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Astronics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold Astronics Corporation shares while 29 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.07% less from 21.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 13,630 shares. Value Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 1.60 million shares. Legal General Grp Inc Inc Public Limited stated it has 4,178 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Art Advsrs Llc invested 0.02% in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). Raymond James Advsrs Inc reported 7,295 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company holds 9,500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 5,214 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein L P accumulated 23,060 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). American Group accumulated 13,629 shares or 0% of the stock. Essex Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 67,299 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.11% in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership reported 502,944 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank invested in 0% or 1,785 shares.

More notable recent Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is Astronics Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ATRO) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO), A Stock That Climbed 25% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How to Time the Markets Like an Investing Pro – September 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Astronics (ATRO) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Intelsat Stock Dropped 16% This Morning – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why I Like The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Allergan: Why I Like This AbbVie Target – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About RPM International Inc.’s (NYSE:RPM) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Intelsat S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.93 billion. The firm offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational firms, and ISPs; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S. government and other military organizations and their contractors. It currently has negative earnings. It provides various on-network services, including transponder services; managed services that combine satellite capacity, teleport facilities, satellite communications hardware, and other ground facilities to provide managed and monitored broadband, trunking, video, and private network services to customers; and channel services primarily used for point-to-point bilateral services to telecommunications providers.