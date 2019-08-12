Astronics (ATRO) Reaches $26.17 52-Week Low; Semgroup Class A (SEMG) SI Decreased By 10.3%

The stock of Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) hit a new 52-week low and has $24.08 target or 8.00% below today’s $26.17 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $858.20 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $24.08 price target is reached, the company will be worth $68.66 million less. The stock decreased 4.87% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $26.17. About 273,302 shares traded. Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) has risen 10.98% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRO News: 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES IN THE RANGE OF $765 MILLION TO $815 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – 89 PCT OF BACKLOG AT QTR-END IS EXPECTED TO SHIP IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Astronics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRO); 08/03/2018 Astronics at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 17/04/2018 – Astronics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 34th Straight Drop; 22/04/2018 – DJ Astronics Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATROB); 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Astronics May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – QTRLY BOOKINGS WERE STRONG AT $196.2 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Astronics Connectivity Systems and Certification Receives STCs for EmPower® Installed in the Flight Deck; 15/05/2018 – Astronics Connectivity Systems and Certification Receives STCs for EmPower® lnstalled in the Flight Deck

Semgroup Corporation Class A (NYSE:SEMG) had a decrease of 10.3% in short interest. SEMG’s SI was 5.10 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.3% from 5.68 million shares previously. With 985,700 avg volume, 5 days are for Semgroup Corporation Class A (NYSE:SEMG)’s short sellers to cover SEMG’s short positions. The SI to Semgroup Corporation Class A’s float is 7.76%. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 1.06M shares traded or 21.77% up from the average. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY REVENUES $661.6 MLN VS $456.1 MLN; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Corporation Does Not Expect Any Impact from FERC Revised Policy Statement; 15/03/2018 – Semgroup Sold SemMaterials México to Ergon Asfaltos México HC for About $72 M; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Adds DCP Midstream, Cuts SemGroup; 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 01/05/2018 – SemGroup Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Semgroup 1Q Rev $661.6M

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates and makes products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $858.20 million. It operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Test Systems. It has a 7.59 P/E ratio. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; and system certification and other products.

More notable recent Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Astronics’ (ATRO) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Astronics slumps on Q2 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Astronics (ATRO) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Yes, You Can Time the Market. Find out How – August 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Astronics (ATRO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company has market cap of $796.25 million. The Company’s Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. It currently has negative earnings. This segment operates a 460-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, L.L.C.; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 215-mile crude oil pipeline in western and north central Oklahoma, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 225 transport trucks and 235 trailers.

