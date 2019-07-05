Astronics (ATRO) EPS Estimated At $0.40; Charter Trust Company Has Lowered Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake By $458,005

Analysts expect Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) to report $0.40 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 18.37% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. ATRO’s profit would be $13.08M giving it 25.43 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.48 EPS previously, Astronics Corporation’s analysts see -16.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $40.68. About 102,266 shares traded. Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) has risen 39.41% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRO News: 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – QTRLY BOOKINGS WERE STRONG AT $196.2 MILLION; 28/03/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Certifies and Delivers New UltraLite In-Seat Power System; 08/03/2018 Astronics at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 09/04/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Introduces New Wireless Charging Module; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – SEES SALES OF $650 MLN – $680 MLN FROM AEROSPACE SEGMENT, $115 MLN – $135 MLN FROM TEST SEGMENT IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Introduces New USB Type-C In-Seat Power System; 17/04/2018 – Astronics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 34th Straight Drop; 20/04/2018 – DJ Astronics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRO); 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Astronics May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – 89 PCT OF BACKLOG AT QTR-END IS EXPECTED TO SHIP IN 2018

Charter Trust Company decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 1.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Charter Trust Company sold 3,295 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Charter Trust Company holds 175,461 shares with $24.53 million value, down from 178,756 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $367.39B valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.46. About 1.89M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A also bought $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Johnson & Johnson: How Does Darzalex Compare To Other Multiple Myeloma Drugs? – Forbes” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Value Appraisal With The Talc Lawsuits – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Etftrends.com‘s news article titled: “Big Blue Could Join NOBL Dividend ETF Next Year – ETF Trends” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight”. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. Citigroup maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Monday, February 25 with “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets.

Charter Trust Company increased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 1,606 shares to 10,651 valued at $4.06M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG) stake by 10,338 shares and now owns 22,897 shares. General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,785 were reported by Fin Advisory Service. Chesley Taft & Associate Llc holds 201,177 shares or 2.34% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Fin holds 1.27% or 3.78M shares in its portfolio. 584 are held by Inr Advisory Ltd. Highlander has invested 1.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Twin Capital Mgmt invested 1.52% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc owns 356,364 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Focused Lc stated it has 1.11 million shares or 6.8% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Management Ltd invested in 4.99 million shares or 2.76% of the stock. Rice Hall James And Assocs Limited Liability Corporation has 18,553 shares. 39,981 are held by Shufro Rose Commerce Ltd. Broderick Brian C reported 69,445 shares stake. Horrell Capital owns 0.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 490 shares. Towercrest Capital Management has invested 0.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Thompson Investment Management holds 1.58% or 59,267 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 14.51 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates and makes products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.33 billion. It operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Test Systems. It has a 11.11 P/E ratio. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; and system certification and other products.