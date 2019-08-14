AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Had Its TP Raises by Equity Analysts at UBS to GBX 5700.00; Shorts at Watsco (WSO) Lowered By 2.44%

In an analyst note sent to investors and clients by UBS on Wednesday, 14 August, AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) had its PT upgraded to GBX 5700.00. The firm right now has Sell rating on the stock.

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) had a decrease of 2.44% in short interest. WSO’s SI was 1.54 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.44% from 1.58M shares previously. With 266,300 avg volume, 6 days are for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)’s short sellers to cover WSO’s short positions. The SI to Watsco Inc’s float is 4.82%. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $159.48. About 159,084 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 5 analysts covering AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. AstraZeneca PLC has GBX 7600 highest and GBX 5000 lowest target. GBX 6366’s average target is -13.55% below currents GBX 7364 stock price. AstraZeneca PLC had 76 analyst reports since February 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of AZN in report on Friday, May 10 with “Buy” rating. The stock of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Liberum Capital. On Friday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The stock of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Sell”. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1. The stock of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 2. Deutsche Bank maintained AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) rating on Monday, July 29. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and GBX 7200 target. HSBC maintained it with “Reduce” rating and GBX 5180 target in Tuesday, April 2 report.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, makes, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, infection, gastrointestinal, and neuroscience diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of 96.61 billion GBP. The Company’s marketed products comprise Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Faslodex, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Imdur, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases. It has a 43.01 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise Accolate, Bevespi Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules, Bricanyl Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Eklira Genuair/Tudorza Pressair, Oxis Turbuhaler, Pulmicort Turbuhaler/Pulmicort Flexhaler, Pulmicort Respules, Symbicort pMDI, and Symbicort Turbuhaler for respiratory diseases; Fluenz Tetra/FluMist Quadrivalent and Synagis for infection diseases; Movantik/Moventig, Seroquel IR, Seroquel XR, Vimovo1, and Zomig for neuroscience diseases; and Losec/Prilosec and Nexium for gastrointestinal diseases.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $5.90M for 4091.11 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.30% or GBX 22 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 7364. About 325,391 shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.