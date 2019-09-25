Astrazeneca Plc Each Ads Representing 1/2 Ofan Ordinary Share (AZN) Shareholder Sivik Global Healthcare Lowered Stake as Share Value Rose; Sessa Capital Im LP Trimmed Position in Entercom Communications (ETM) by $4.72 Million as Shares Declined

Sessa Capital Im Lp decreased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp sold 944,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 4.50M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.08 million, down from 5.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $474.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.33. About 26,045 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 23/04/2018 – DJ Entercom Communications Corp Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETM); 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 26/04/2018 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Each Ads Representing 1/2 Ofan Ordinary Share (AZN) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.13 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc Each Ads Representing 1/2 Ofan Ordinary Share for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.38 billion market cap company. It closed at $45.17 lastly. It is down 12.78% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Evidence of the Benefit That Imfinzi Can Offer Lung Cancer Patients; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA NDA FOR LOKELMA GETS FDA APPROVAL; 27/05/2018 – Luye Pharma Acquires AstraZeneca’s Signature Products Seroquel and Seroquel XR; 06/04/2018 – CLVS CONFIRMS EXPANDED FDA LABEL FOR RUBRACA IN OVARIAN CANCER; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC 1Q EPS 27c; 17/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP | olaparib | N/A | 05/15/2018 | Treatment of Fallopian Tube Cancer | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 19/04/2018 – Just as $AZN wins an important expanded approval for Tagrisso; 17/05/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS TO REPORT ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN STUDY DATA; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 21/05/2018 – AstraZeneca potassium drug finally approved, threatening Vifor

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $413.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com Stk (NYSE:EW) by 15,000 shares to 31,000 shares, valued at $5.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seattle Genetics Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp Camb Com Stk.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 33.80% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.24B for 24.03 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.62% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.95 million activity.

Analysts await Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ETM’s profit will be $34.20M for 3.47 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Entercom Communications Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold ETM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 109.01 million shares or 0.11% less from 109.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Incorporated Pa stated it has 400,885 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Petrus Trust Lta reported 23,641 shares stake. Sessa Capital Im Limited Partnership stated it has 4.50 million shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 2,387 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,860 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 110,550 shares. Fmr owns 30,237 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 424,882 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group. Boston Partners reported 0.02% stake. Camarda Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership stated it has 5.40 million shares. Fairpointe Cap Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 80,895 shares. Pnc Financial Group Inc Incorporated Inc owns 10,708 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communication stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Moors And Cabot has 218,380 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

