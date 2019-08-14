Astrazeneca Plc Each Ads Representing 1/2 Of An Ordinary Share (AZN) Shareholder Aviance Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Shares Rose; Freestone Capital Holdings Lifted Its Nic (EGOV) Stake by $2.83 Million

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Nic Inc (EGOV) by 29.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 166,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 733,524 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54M, up from 567,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Nic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $20.2. About 185,931 shares traded. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 13.02% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 19/03/2018 – Cavium™ Expands Industry Partnerships to Drive OCP NIC 3.0; 24/04/2018 – Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies’ Website for Military & Veterans Programs Receives Award for Streamlining Occupational Licensing; 08/03/2018 – NIC Sees 2018 EPS 75c-EPS 79c; 30/04/2018 – Italy April Preliminary CPI: NIC By Components (Table); 16/04/2018 – CSPi Announces ARIA microHSM: A Highly Scalable and Cost-Effective, NIC-based Encryption and Key Management Reference Design; 26/04/2018 – NlC’s Gov2Go Platform Named a Finalist for the ACT-IAC lgniting Innovation Awards; 27/03/2018 – NIC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 25/04/2018 – Oregon Ethics’ Case Management System Named a StateScoop 50 Innovation of the Year; 16/05/2018 – Italy April Final Consumer Prices: NIC By Components (Table); 02/04/2018 – Adidas’ Nic Galway on Building Successful Collaborations

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Each Ads Representing 1/2 Of An Ordinary Share (AZN) by 99.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc sold 123,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 60 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 123,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc Each Ads Representing 1/2 Of An Ordinary Share for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $43.84. About 2.62 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Backs FY18 View; 07/05/2018 – AstraZeneca shareholders urged to reject pay report; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: LOKELMATM Approved in U.S. for the Treatment of Adults With Hyperkalemia; 11/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY FINDINGS IN GALATHEA WERE CONSISTENT WITH THOSE OBSERVED IN PREVIOUS TRIALS WITH FASENRA; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca First-Quarter Profit Declined 37%; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5900P FROM 5800P; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with Previously Untreated Stage lll or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 24.36 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20 billion and $668.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Fund Shs Ben Consumer Discretionary (XLY) by 73,762 shares to 101,383 shares, valued at $11.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 71,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,580 shares, and has risen its stake in New Residential Invt Corp Com New (NYSE:NRZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold EGOV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.17 million shares or 0.87% more from 54.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 42,600 shares. 22,869 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Btim reported 1.16M shares. Envestnet Asset owns 0% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 12,904 shares. 153,434 were accumulated by Euclidean Tech Mngmt Llc. First Trust Advisors Lp invested in 92,728 shares or 0% of the stock. Us State Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1,167 shares. Automobile Association owns 56,092 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 4,612 shares stake. Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Bogle Inv Management LP De owns 85,104 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 19,054 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0.01% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Moreover, Usa Portformulas Corp has 0.16% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 29,295 shares to 3,611 shares, valued at $546,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 238,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 762,272 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.