AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG)

Both AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) and Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) are Drug Manufacturers – Major companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AstraZeneca PLC 41 4.83 N/A 0.95 45.69 Celgene Corporation 93 4.28 N/A 6.52 14.10

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AstraZeneca PLC and Celgene Corporation. Celgene Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than AstraZeneca PLC. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. AstraZeneca PLC is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AstraZeneca PLC and Celgene Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AstraZeneca PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Celgene Corporation 0.00% 83.9% 13.5%

Risk & Volatility

AstraZeneca PLC is 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.52. In other hand, Celgene Corporation has beta of 1.46 which is 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for AstraZeneca PLC and Celgene Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AstraZeneca PLC 0 0 1 3.00 Celgene Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

AstraZeneca PLC has a 11.94% upside potential and a consensus price target of $48. Celgene Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $101.5 average price target and a 2.73% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that AstraZeneca PLC seems more appealing than Celgene Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AstraZeneca PLC and Celgene Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 19.2% and 78.5% respectively. About 0.5% of AstraZeneca PLC’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Celgene Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AstraZeneca PLC 7.58% 5.08% 16.22% 20.75% 12.78% 14.3% Celgene Corporation 2.13% -1.74% -3.33% 4.32% 3.32% 43.33%

For the past year AstraZeneca PLC’s stock price has smaller growth than Celgene Corporation.

Summary

Celgene Corporation beats AstraZeneca PLC on 8 of the 12 factors.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, infection, gastrointestinal, and neuroscience diseases worldwide. Its marketed products comprise Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Faslodex, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Imdur, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise Accolate, Bevespi Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules, Bricanyl Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Eklira Genuair/Tudorza Pressair, Oxis Turbuhaler, Pulmicort Turbuhaler/Pulmicort Flexhaler, Pulmicort Respules, Symbicort pMDI, and Symbicort Turbuhaler for respiratory diseases; Fluenz Tetra/FluMist Quadrivalent and Synagis for infection diseases; Movantik/Moventig, Seroquel IR, Seroquel XR, Vimovo1, and Zomig for neuroscience diseases; and Losec/Prilosec and Nexium for gastrointestinal diseases. It serves primary care and specialty care physicians through distributors and local representative offices. The companyÂ’s pipeline includes 132 projects, of which 120 are in the clinical phase of development. It has collaboration agreements with Valeant Holdings Ireland, and Eli Lilly and Company; definitive agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc.; collaborations with FibroGen, Astellas, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, Champions Oncology, Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; collaboration and license agreement with Celgene International SÃ rl; and license agreement with LEO Pharma A/S. The company was formerly known as Zeneca Group PLC and changed its name to AstraZeneca PLC in April 1999. AstraZeneca PLC was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Celgene Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis, and ankylosing spondylitis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers. The companyÂ’s products also include VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for intermediate-2 and high-risk MDS, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); THALOMID to treat patients with multiple myeloma and erythema nodosum leprosum; and RITALIN and FOCALIN XR products. Its clinical stage products comprise OTEZLA for use in treating various immune-inflammatory diseases; luspatercept for beta-thalassemia and MDS; CC-486 to treat MDS, AML, and solid tumors; AG-881 for glioma with IDH mutations; LSD1 inhibitor to treat non-hodgkin lymphoma and solid tumors; CC-122 and CC-220 to treat hematological and solid tumor cancers, and inflammation and immunology diseases; and durvalumab, an anti-PDL-1 antibody, for multiple hematological cancers. The company has a strategic collaboration with BeiGene, Ltd. and Nimbus Therapeutics. It also has collaborative agreements with Acceleron Pharma, Inc.; Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Sutro Biopharma, Inc.; bluebird bio, Inc.; FORMA Therapeutics Holdings, LLC; OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; NantBioScience, Inc.; AstraZeneca PLC; Lycera Corp.; Juno Therapeutics, Inc.; Nurix Inc.; Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.; and Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc. Celgene Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Summit, New Jersey.