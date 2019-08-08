Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Valuation Rose While Federated Investors Lowered Its Holding by $106.57 Million; Malaga Cove Capital Has Increased Inogen (INGN) Position by $534,850; Valuation Declined

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 121.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 5,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The institutional investor held 10,258 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $978,000, up from 4,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $745.82M market cap company. The stock increased 10.26% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.66. About 1.27 million shares traded or 113.05% up from the average. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS OF POTENTIALLY IMPACTED EMAIL ACCOUNT APPEARS TO HAVE OCCURRED FROM JAN. 2, 2018 TO MARCH 14, 2018; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 29C; 26/03/2018 Inogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – INDIVIDUAL MAY GAINED ACCESS TO DATA ALSO INCLUDING MEDICARE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, INSURANCE POLICY DATA/TYPE OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PROVIDED; 24/05/2018 – Inogen (INGN): Needs to Take a Breath; 13/04/2018 – Inogen discloses data breach; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q REV. $79.1M, EST. $62.9M; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Rev $310M-$320M; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Net $38M-Net $41M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – ON APRIL 13, 2018, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT IT EXPERIENCED A DATA SECURITY INCIDENT

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 86.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 2.66 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 428,673 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.33 million, down from 3.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.14. About 2.28 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – ASTRAZENECA AND LUYE PHARMA GROUP ENTER AGREEMENT FOR RIGHTS TO SEROQUEL AND SEROQUEL XR IN UK, CHINA AND OTHER INTERNATIONAL MARKETS; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 27/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – TAGRISSO RECEIVES POSITIVE EU CHMP OPINION FOR 1ST-LINE TREATMENT OF EGFR-MUTATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN US FDA OKS LOKELMA FOR ADULT HYPERKALAEMIA; 10/04/2018 – ICYMI: Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU $AZN; 23/03/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Week Ahead: Trump-Iran impact to dominate; AstraZeneca results; German GDP; 09/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Will Be Responsible for Further Development and Commercialization of IONIS-AZ6-2.5-L(RX); 17/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA: SYGMA TRIALS MET PRIMARY EFFICACY OUTCOMES; 29/03/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Drug Analysis Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wingstop Inc by 17,076 shares to 886,164 shares, valued at $67.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 273,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 626,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Novanta Inc.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 24.52 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold INGN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 22.35 million shares or 0.77% less from 22.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.01% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 0.18% or 47,002 shares. Waddell And Reed Finance holds 642,315 shares. Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Dafna Management Lc accumulated 0.41% or 9,900 shares. Tirschwell Loewy reported 2.06% stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny invested 0.04% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). United Ser Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 40,626 shares in its portfolio. 60 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Massachusetts-based Granahan Invest Management Ma has invested 0.35% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Brown Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 2.71M shares stake. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 0.06% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Barclays Public Limited Co reported 15,906 shares. South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 700 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 292,505 shares.

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13 million and $163.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 16,867 shares to 526,300 shares, valued at $10.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.