AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Touches $43.51 High on Jul, 27; NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

The stock of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) reached all time high today, Jul, 27 and still has $45.25 target or 4.00% above today’s $43.51 share price. This indicates more upside for the $113.98 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $45.25 PT is reached, the company will be worth $4.56 billion more. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $43.51. About 4.20M shares traded or 22.49% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 30/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Fasenra Is Company’s First Respiratory Biologic Drug; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 09/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S NEW MEDICINES REGULATOR SAYS CONSIDERING ASKING PHARMA COMPANIES TO PAY “BACKLOG FEE” TO SPEED UP DRUG APPROVALS; 07/03/2018 Merck, Eisai sign deal to further develop, sell Eisai cancer drug; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC 1Q Pretax Pft $374M; 22/03/2018 – LOKELMA APPROVED IN THE EU; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 19/04/2018 – Just as $AZN wins an important expanded approval for Tagrisso

Among 2 analysts covering NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy Partners had 9 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, March 12. Goldman Sachs upgraded NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) on Monday, April 1 to “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research on Monday, February 4 to “Outperform”. See NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) latest ratings:

23/07/2019 Broker: LP Common Units representing limited partner interests Rating: Barclays New Target: $49 52.0000

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $45 New Target: $49 Upgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

07/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $49 Initiates Coverage On

04/02/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $47 New Target: $44 Upgrade

The stock increased 0.92% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $49.13. About 169,200 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 5.56% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 02/04/2018 – NextEra to Sell Six Generation Facilities in Ontario; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Circulating NEP and NEP Inhibition Study in Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction (CNEPi); 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners 1Q Net $73M; 02/04/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT – TO ACQUIRE 6 PROJECTS FROM NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS IN PACT WITH CPPIB FOR PORTFOLIO SALE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold NextEra Energy Partners, LP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 30,131 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon owns 869,553 shares. Tortoise Cap Ltd Liability owns 3,593 shares. 80,649 were reported by Natixis. Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Boston Limited Liability stated it has 34,675 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 0% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 208,904 shares. Neuberger Berman Lc, a New York-based fund reported 8.00 million shares. Jefferies Gru owns 16,531 shares. Mariner has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Glenmede Trust Na owns 0.02% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 80,579 shares. 1832 Asset Lp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.37M shares. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Co holds 12,425 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Clearbridge Lc accumulated 259,811 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects. The company has market cap of $2.76 billion. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as in seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets in Texas. It currently has negative earnings. It has a portfolio of approximately 2,926 megawatts of renewable energy projects.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, makes, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, infection, gastrointestinal, and neuroscience diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $113.98 billion. The Company’s marketed products comprise Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Faslodex, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Imdur, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases. It has a 50.83 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise Accolate, Bevespi Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules, Bricanyl Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Eklira Genuair/Tudorza Pressair, Oxis Turbuhaler, Pulmicort Turbuhaler/Pulmicort Flexhaler, Pulmicort Respules, Symbicort pMDI, and Symbicort Turbuhaler for respiratory diseases; Fluenz Tetra/FluMist Quadrivalent and Synagis for infection diseases; Movantik/Moventig, Seroquel IR, Seroquel XR, Vimovo1, and Zomig for neuroscience diseases; and Losec/Prilosec and Nexium for gastrointestinal diseases.

Among 2 analysts covering AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AstraZeneca had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, February 14. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, April 1.