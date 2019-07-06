Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Stock Value Rose While York Capital Management Global Advisors Cut Holding by $16.78 Million; As Mccormick & Co (MKC) Stock Rose, Lincoln National Has Decreased Its Holding by $20.15 Million

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 49.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp sold 134,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,046 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64 million, down from 271,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $161.44. About 681,339 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 44.96% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q EPS $3.18; 31/03/2018 – Larson Electronics Releases LED Tractor Lighting Package for McCormick International MTX125; 08/05/2018 – McCormick Honors 2018 Unsung Heroes; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Global Care Growth Adds Equinix, Cuts McCormick; 26/03/2018 – McCormick & Company Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – summary; 08/03/2018 McCormick & Company Expands Partnership with NCBA CLUSA to Improve Livelihoods of Smallholder Farmers; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT; 27/03/2018 – McCormick Is Latest to Use U.S. Tax Savings for Employee Bonuses; 23/04/2018 – MCCORMICK MEDIA LLC REPORTS 25.7 PCT STAKE IN TRONC INC AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 419,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.94M, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.94. About 2.80M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 16/04/2018 – G1 THERAPEUTICS INC – ASTRAZENECA IS PROVIDING TAGRISSO FOR PHASE 1B/2 CLINICAL TRIAL UNDER NON-EXCLUSIVE CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT; 24/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – CIRCASSIA TODAY ANNOUNCES THAT CIRCASSIA AND ASTRAZENECA HAVE AGREED TO AMEND CERTAIN TERMS OF DCA, INCLUDING POINTS SET OUT BELOW; 24/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – ASTRAZENECA REPORTS RESULTS FROM ARCTIC TRIAL IN THIRD-LINE NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 17/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA: SYGMA TRIALS MET PRIMARY EFFICACY OUTCOMES; 23/03/2018 – CHMP RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR RUBRACA; 16/05/2018 – Emulate, Inc. and AstraZeneca Form Strategic Agreement to Work Side-by-Side on Organs-on-Chips Technology to Improve Prediction; 22/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Treatment for Hyperkalemia Gets EU Approval; 30/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Trial of Drug Fasenra Didn’t Meet Primary End Point; 19/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – US FDA APPROVES TAGRISSO AS 1ST-LINE TREATMENT FOR EGFR-MUTATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gcp Applied Technologies Inc by 199,514 shares to 921,922 shares, valued at $27.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oi S A by 66.32 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 132.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 46.38% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AZN’s profit will be $954.62 million for 27.66 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.78% negative EPS growth.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5,851 shares to 52,089 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 7,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

