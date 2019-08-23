Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Stock Price Rose While Raymond James Trust Trimmed Holding by $666,480; As Albemarle Com (ALB) Share Value Declined, Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Upped Stake by $1.89 Million

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 34.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 16,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 32,166 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 48,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $44.9. About 2.46 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 05/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – ASTRAZENECA PLC ( COMPANY) ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT RUDY MARKHAM AND SHRITI VADERA WILL BE PROPOSED TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR RE-ELECTION AS DIRECTORS FOR FINAL TIME AT COMPANY’S AGM…; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Negative Results From Phase 3 Trial of Imfinzi and Tremelimumab; 07/05/2018 – Bactiguard Holding AB (publ): Bactiguard’s licensing partner Smartwise enters collaboration with AstraZeneca; 16/05/2018 – EMULATE, ASTRA FORM STRATEGIC PACT ON ORGANS-ON-CHIPS TECH; 30/05/2018 – ON TERRANOVA Plll TRIAL FOR FASENRA IN COPD; 18/05/2018 – ASTRA: IMPACT OF TRUMP’S DRUG PRICING EFFORT HARD TO PREDICT; 13/03/2018 – Avillion Signs Co-Development Agreement with Pearl Therapeutics Inc. (part of AstraZeneca) to Conduct Clinical Development of PT027 in Asthma; 24/04/2018 – REDX PHARMA PLC – REDX APPOINTS SENIOR ASTRAZENECA EXECUTIVE AS CEO; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Week Ahead: Trump-Iran impact to dominate; AstraZeneca results; German GDP; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp Com (ALB) by 460.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 23,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 28,426 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 5,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 984,940 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 05/04/2018 – M2 EquityBites: Albemarle divests USD416m performance catalysts solutions; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle and DuPont Announce Collaboration in Hydroprocessing; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.10 – $5.40; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE: FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MATERIALS; 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Names Glen Merfeld Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business; 15/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE AGREES TO $250M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Net $131.8M; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Named to Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard by 28,596 shares to 75,620 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 2,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Com Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 24.94 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability owns 15,066 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Eastern National Bank & Trust reported 64,671 shares. 59,508 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. 17,637 were accumulated by B & T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt. Aldebaran reported 18,114 shares. Moreover, Grandfield Dodd Ltd Com has 0.98% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Inc owns 57,661 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Spf Beheer Bv stated it has 916,940 shares. Regions Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Fmr has 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 21,068 shares. Blair William Il reported 2,492 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 164,340 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 1.28 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd holds 4,600 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.

