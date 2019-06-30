Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Stock Price Rose While Pictet North America Advisors Sa Trimmed Stake by $2.76 Million; Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Increased Holding in Thor Industries (THO) by $6.14 Million

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Thor Industries Inc (THO) by 54.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 99,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 281,372 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55M, up from 182,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Thor Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $58.45. About 1.73M shares traded or 103.52% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING-SHOULD FOCUS FINANCIAL, MANAGEMENT RESOURCES ON RAPID COMMERCIALISATION OF THREE TUNGSTEN, COPPER INTERESTS AND RELATED NEW OPPORTUNITIES

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 34,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,974 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.26M, down from 275,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41.28. About 2.30M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 07/05/2018 – AstraZeneca shareholders urged to reject pay report; 07/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA & LUYE PHARMA GROUP ENTER PACT FOR RIGHTS TO SEROQU; 21/05/2018 – INOVIO OPENS PHASE 2 TRIAL FOR VGX-3100 TO TREAT HPV; 21/05/2018 – INOVIO OPENS PHASE 2 TRIAL FOR VGX-3100 IN THIRD INDICATION TO TREAT HPV — THE NO. 1 SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED DISEASE; 18/04/2018 – Roche Gets FDA PMA Supplement for Cobas EGFR Mutation Test V2 to Be Used as Companion Diagnostic Test With Tagrisso; 29/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Petrobas, AstraZeneca and Alibaba Trade Actively; 13/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Weigh Sale of Antipsychotic Drug Seroquel; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits important goal; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $999.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH) by 20,850 shares to 96,300 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc by 10,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,350 shares, and cut its stake in Pnm Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM).

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 46.38% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AZN’s profit will be $963.34 million for 27.89 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.78% negative EPS growth.

