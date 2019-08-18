Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Stake Maintained by Pinnacle Associates Ltd; As Aptargroup (ATR) Market Valuation Rose, Opus Capital Group Lifted by $478,802 Its Position

Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 63.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 4,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 11,666 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 7,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $120.25. About 179,383 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 130.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 15,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 26,661 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 11,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.34. About 1.48M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with Previously Untreated Stage lll or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma; 16/05/2018 – Emulate, Inc. and AstraZeneca Form Strategic Agreement to Work Side-by-Side on Organs-on-Chips Technology to Improve Prediction; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca Tablets; 30/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Chief Medical Officer: Results Are Disappointing; 07/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA & LUYE PHARMA GROUP ENTER PACT FOR RIGHTS TO SEROQU; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER ASTRAZENECA, MERCK KGAA AND BAYER IN EUROPE; 18/04/2018 – ROCHE -RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM FDA OF ITS PMA SUPPLEMENT FOR COBAS EGFR MUTATION TEST V2 TO BE USED AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC TEST WITH TAGRISSO; 24/04/2018 – REDX PHARMA PLC – APPOINTED LISA ANSON AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO) AND TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $374.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 29,594 shares to 24,656 shares, valued at $610,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delek Us Holdings In by 31,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,021 shares, and cut its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario (NASDAQ:OMAB).

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 10,750 shares to 471,393 shares, valued at $40.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scripps E W Co Ohio (NYSE:SSP) by 33,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 798,492 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

