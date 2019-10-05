Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Stake Has Raised by Thornburg Investment Management Inc; Hemisphere Media G (HMTV) Holder Pembroke Management LTD Cut Position as Share Value Declined

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 92,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 799,683 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.01M, up from 707,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $43.31. About 1.87 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics And Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – IMFINZI MET SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL; 02/04/2018 – COMPUGEN LICENSES ANTIBODY PRODUCTS TO ASTRAZENECA’S MEDIMMUNE; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RECOMMENDED GRANTING A CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR CLOVIS OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca’s drug Fasenra flops in COPD trial; 27/05/2018 – LUYE PHARMA BUYS ASTRAZENECA’S SIGNATURE PRODUCTS SEROQUEL,; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – PRODUCT SALES PERFORMANCE BENEFITTED FROM STRONG LAUNCHES; 14/03/2018 – FORMER ASTRAZENECA LEADER BECOMES PRESIDENT OF DELTA POINT,; 07/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA & LUYE PHARMA GROUP ENTER PACT FOR RIGHTS TO SEROQU

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Hemisphere Media G (HMTV) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 45,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.77% . The institutional investor held 799,790 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.33M, down from 845,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Hemisphere Media G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $465.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.79. About 11,448 shares traded. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) has risen 7.04% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical HMTV News: 03/04/2018 – Steinhoff says Hemisphere portfolio revalued, worth less than estimated; 18/03/2018 – IMF WESTERN HEMISPHERE CHIEF WERNER SPEAKS IN BUENOS AIRES; 03/04/2018 – STEINHOFF TO WORK TO DETERMINE VALUE OF HEMISPHERE PORTFOLIO; 03/04/2018 – STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV SNHJ.J SAYS LIKELY THAT CONSOLIDATED NET BOOK VALUE OF HEMISPHERE PORTFOLIO (ONCE DETERMINED) WILL BE MATERIALLY LOWER THAN EUR2.2 BLN PREVIOUSLY ESTIMATED; 04/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE MEDIA – DUE TO IMPASSE IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH DIRECTV IN PUERTO RICO, WAPA CURRENTLY NOT BEING BROADCAST IN PUERTO RICO TO DIRECTV CUSTOMERS; 12/03/2018 – Cinelatino Launches on Cox Communications in New Orleans and Other Southeast Markets, Giving the Network Full Distribution; 03/04/2018 – STEINHOFF: NET BOOK VALUE HEMISPHERE MATERIALLY LOWER; 04/05/2018 – Hemisphere Media Group Enters Into Agreement to Acquire a 75% Interest in Snap TV; 03/04/2018 – STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV SNHJ.J – CBRE VALUED HEMISPHERE PORTFOLIO AS AT 1 FEBRUARY 2018 AT APPROXIMATELY EUR 1.1 BLN; 23/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORP HME.V – QTRLY FFO SHR $0.00

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 12,798 shares to 348,927 shares, valued at $36.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 35,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 775,457 shares, and cut its stake in Itau Unibanco H (NYSE:ITUB).

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $947.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 90,430 shares to 390,480 shares, valued at $14.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 69,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 895,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN).