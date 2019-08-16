Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Shareholder York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Cut Its Stake; Donald Smith & Company Holds Stake in Gold Fields LTD (GFI)

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 36.49% . The institutional investor held 32.20 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.10 million, up from 30.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 4.29 million shares traded. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 09/04/2018 – ASANKO GOLD HOLDER GOLD FIELDS LTD REPORTS 9.9% STAKE; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields Forms JV With Asanko Gold; Buys Stake in Ghana Operations for $185 Mln; 12/03/2018 – GHANA MILITARY INJURES 2 GOLD FIELDS MINEWORKERS DURING PROTEST; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields 1Q Gold Production Down, Lowers Production Guidance; 09/05/2018 – KOPY GOLDFIELDS AB (PUBL) KOPY.ST – KRASNY PROJECT: VOSTOCHNY GOLD MINERALIZATION FURTHER EXTENDED ALONG STRIKE; 14/05/2018 – GOLDFIELDS MONEY LTD GMY.AX – GOLDFIELDS MONEY LAUNCHES NEW BANKING PLATFORM; 19/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 28/03/2018 – Gold Fields Publishes 2017 Integrated Annual Report; 03/05/2018 – Other Miners Involved Include AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields and Sibanye-Stillwater; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields Agrees JV in Ghana With Asanko Gold, Inc

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 419,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.94M, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.32. About 815,055 shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) HAS APPROVED LOKELMA (SODIUM ZIRCONIUM CYCLOSILICATE), FORMERLY ZS-9, FOR TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH HYPERKALAEMIA,1; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Drug findings delayed; 24/05/2018 – BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH ASTRAZENECA; 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH HYPERKALAEMIA; 09/04/2018 – Ionis to get up to $300 mln from licensing deal with AstraZeneca; 27/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Change Includes Treatment of Patients With NSCLC With EGFR Mutations; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN.L CEO SAYS IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH INVESTORS TO ADDRESS CONCERNS ON EXECUTIVE BONUS SCHEME; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Encouraged by Activity of Imfinzi Monotherapy Observed in Trial; 19/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – US FDA APPROVES TAGRISSO AS 1ST-LINE TREATMENT FOR EGFR-MUTATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gcp Applied Technologies Inc by 199,514 shares to 921,922 shares, valued at $27.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 135,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 593,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA rejects AstraZeneca application for expanded use of Farxiga – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MFGP, AZN among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Healthcare Stocks at All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AstraZeneca Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Lung Cancer Stocks That Could Soar in September – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.18B for 24.62 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Natuzzi Spa (NYSE:NTZ) by 2.35 million shares to 587,951 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aercap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 881,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.98M shares, and cut its stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM).