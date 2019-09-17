Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Shareholder Pictet North America Advisors Sa Cut Stake by $2.06 Million; First National Trust Co Cut Applied Matls (AMAT) Stake by $1.23 Million

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 51.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co sold 27,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 26,799 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20M, down from 54,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.96. About 3.62 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT)

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 25,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 215,507 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.66M, down from 240,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $43.15. About 4.22 million shares traded or 34.67% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 07/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA & LUYE PHARMA GROUP ENTER PACT FOR RIGHTS TO SEROQU; 16/04/2018 – GTHX STARTS PHASE 1B/2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF G1T38, TAGRISSO COMBO; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca US FDA Has Accepted Application for Moxetumomab Pasudotox; 27/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Recommends Change to Tagrisso Marketing Authorisation; 17/05/2018 – GSK bets on lift from new lung drugs ahead of Advair’s last gasp; 16/04/2018 – G1 THERAPEUTICS INC – ASTRAZENECA IS PROVIDING TAGRISSO FOR PHASE 1B/2 CLINICAL TRIAL UNDER NON-EXCLUSIVE CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT; 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca’s drug Fasenra flops in COPD trial; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 33.80% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.23B for 22.95 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.62% negative EPS growth.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65 billion and $687.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7,395 shares to 35,751 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 11,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

First National Trust Co, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,099 shares to 35,415 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 3,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $702.06 million for 16.76 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

