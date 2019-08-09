Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Shareholder Patten Group Upped Holding by $1.71 Million; Millennium Management Cut Its Stake in Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) as Shares Rose

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) by 17.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 106,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.16% . The hedge fund held 505,650 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98 million, down from 612,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Taylor Morrison Home Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.75. About 1.15M shares traded or 21.73% up from the average. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has risen 16.99% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q EPS 41c; 19/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Taylor Morrison Home Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMHC); 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home Sees 2Q Average Active Community Count of 295-300; 10/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison to Unveil New Model Homes at Roseville Master-Planned Community Event; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Rev $752.3M; 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison; 16/05/2018 – Darling Homes Will Join Taylor Morrison’s Two 55+ Bonterra Communities in Houston This Spring

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 278.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 42,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 57,950 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 15,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.14. About 2.35 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 08/03/2018 – Thornburg Investment Income Builder Adds AstraZeneca; 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: FDA Has Granted Moxetumomab Pasudotox Priority Review Status; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – TRANSACTION IS PART OF ASTRAZENECA’S STRATEGY TO FOCUS ON ITS THREE MAIN THERAPY AREAS OF ONCOLOGY, CARDIOVASCULAR, RENAL & METABOLISM AND RESPIRATORY; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC Clinical Trial Results Previously Anticipated in 1H; 11/04/2018 – MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG MOLN.S – ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH ASTRAZENECA ON ONGOING ONCOLOGY CLINICAL STUDY WITH MP0250 IN EGFR-MUTATED NSCLC; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN.L CEO SAYS IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH INVESTORS TO ADDRESS CONCERNS ON EXECUTIVE BONUS SCHEME; 11/03/2018 – ASTRA: TREATMENT W/SGLT-2I FOR T2D SHOWED CARDIOVASCULAR GAIN; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 5,264 shares to 5,672 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 392,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 480,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold TMHC shares while 50 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 107.99 million shares or 2.73% less from 111.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Campbell And Invest Adviser Ltd Company holds 0.13% or 15,187 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 33,381 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Basswood Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 715,045 shares. Tpg Gp Hldg (Sbs) Advsr holds 2.86% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 8.21M shares. Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Glenmede Trust Co Na has invested 0% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Sei Invests accumulated 95,832 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Donald Smith & Inc stated it has 5.52% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Old Bank In reported 18,979 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank reported 0% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Swiss Bancshares invested 0% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). First Mercantile holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 10,494 shares.

