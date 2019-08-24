Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Shareholder Patten Group Raised Stake; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Sabal Trust Co Trimmed Position

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 278.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 42,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 57,950 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 15,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 3.74 million shares traded or 24.19% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 09/04/2018 – Owlstone-AstraZeneca Collaboration Will Explore Use of Breath Biopsy to Identify Novel Biomarkers to Enable Personalized Medicine Applications; 26/03/2018 – ADHERIUM – U.S. FDA GRANTED 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR OVER THE COUNTER SALE OF SMARTINHALERTM SENSOR FOR ASTRAZENECA’S SYMBICORT AEROSOL ASTHMA INHALER; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca New Launches, Generics Impact in Focus — Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – SECOND PHASE lll TRIAL TERRANOVA IS ONGOING WITH RESULTS EXPECTED LATER THIS QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 23/03/2018 – CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR CLOVIS ONCOLOGY’S RUBRACA®; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TABLETS RECEIVE EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 02/04/2018 – Compugen, AstraZeneca unit in cancer drug development deal; 18/04/2018 – AstraZeneca wins expanded OK to use Tagrisso in frontline lung cancer niche, spurring hope of hitting $3B sales goal $AZN

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 34,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 613,533 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.13M, down from 647,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Lung Cancer Stocks That Could Soar in September – Nasdaq” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CV benefit claim for AstraZeneca’s Forxiga OK’d in Europe – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “AstraZeneca (AZN) says Calquence granted US Breakthrough Therapy Designation for chronic lymphocytic leukaemia – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “AstraZeneca (AZN) and Merck (MRK) announce Lynparza Phase III PAOLA-1 trial met primary endpoint as 1st-line maintenance treatment with bevacizumab for advanced ovarian cancer – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso improves survival in first-line lung cancer; shares up 2% premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $232.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,721 shares to 35,561 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market Today: GE, Cisco and Canopy Make Wild Moves – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: AZZ, CIRCOR International, Intevac, Cisco Systems and Stratasys – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: American Eagle Outfitters, Chevron, Grocery Outlet And More – Benzinga” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Alphabet, Amazon.com, Microsoft, Cisco Systems and eBay – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 4,795 shares to 293,343 shares, valued at $30.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 19,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).