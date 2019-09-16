Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Shareholder Chilton Capital Management Has Raised Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Dsm Capital Partners Has Raised Stake by $20.52 Million

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 8,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 286,237 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.82M, up from 277,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.49. About 1.74 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 25/05/2018 – Australian anti-trust watchdog loses appeal against Pfizer over Lipitor sales; 16/04/2018 – GTHX STARTS PHASE 1B/2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF G1T38, TAGRISSO COMBO; 21/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: AstraZeneca PLC Announces Lokelma approved in the US for the treatment of adults with hyperkalaemia; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets for Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 24/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – FULL DATA FROM ARCTIC TRIAL WILL BE PRESENTED AT A FORTHCOMING MEDICAL MEETING; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: Trial Assessed Efficacy of Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab; 23/03/2018 – CLOVIS SAYS CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR RUBRACA TABLETS; 14/03/2018 – Former AstraZeneca Leader Becomes President of Delta Point, Inc

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 154,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 4.98M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $667.54M, up from 4.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $136.65. About 8.23 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) by 16,037 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $122.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) by 4,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,220 shares, and cut its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,204 shares to 58,390 shares, valued at $15.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 12,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,256 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

