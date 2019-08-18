Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Share Price Rose While York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Lowered by $16.78 Million Its Holding; Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowered Position in Eaton Vance (EV) as Market Valuation Rose

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 419,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.94 million, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.34. About 1.48M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER IN EUROPE; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA LTD ASTR.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.51 BLN RUPEES VS 1.17 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase III trial for Fasenra Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 08/05/2018 – EMA APPROVES LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3; 06/04/2018 – Rubraca® (rucaparib) Approved in the U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 09/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S NEW MEDICINES REGULATOR SAYS CONSIDERING ASKING PHARMA COMPANIES TO PAY “BACKLOG FEE” TO SPEED UP DRUG APPROVALS; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF CLOVIS ONCOLOGY CLVS.O OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 09/04/2018 – IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ASTRAZENECA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR FURTHER DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION OF IONIS-AZ6-2.5-LRX; 09/04/2018 – Ionis to get up to $300 mln from licensing deal with AstraZeneca

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (EV) by 38.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 21,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 34,308 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 55,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Eaton Vance Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $39.71. About 1.70 million shares traded or 115.96% up from the average. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 16.21% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 09/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s Page Buys Shs; 23/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Adj EPS 77c; 06/04/2018 – EATON VANCE CORP EV.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 19/04/2018 – DJ Eaton Vance Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EV); 30/05/2018 – Muni Bonds a Buy as Ratios Set to Fall, Says Eaton Vance’s Patel; 23/04/2018 – Jessica A. Milano Joins Calvert as Director of ESG Research; 21/05/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Barton Says Investors Need to Focus on Fundamentals (Video)

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livent Corp by 1.20 million shares to 2.17 million shares, valued at $26.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 362,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 902,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.17B for 24.63 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 9,893 shares to 55,173 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 27,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold EV shares while 90 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 80.22 million shares or 2.56% less from 82.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Capital Mgmt Llc owns 8,569 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 101,408 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Com invested in 0.02% or 1.85M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Eaton Vance Management reported 0.1% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Prio Wealth Lp reported 14,794 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Comml Bank accumulated 0% or 67 shares. Zebra holds 10,221 shares. Endurance Wealth Incorporated, Rhode Island-based fund reported 2,604 shares. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 685 shares. Fund Mgmt Sa invested in 0.02% or 70,100 shares. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia stated it has 300 shares. Thompson Invest Inc owns 14,434 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. EV’s profit will be $99.60 million for 11.41 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Vance Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.25% negative EPS growth.