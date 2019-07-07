Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Share Price Rose While York Capital Management Global Advisors Decreased Its Stake; Joho Capital Has Increased Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Position by $975,480 as Market Valuation Rose

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $185.35. About 782,417 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 419,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.94 million, down from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.94. About 2.80 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 10/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6500P FROM 6300P; 05/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – MR MARKHAM INTENDS TO RETIRE FROM BOARD AT CONCLUSION OF 2019 AGM; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC 1Q Pretax Pft $374M; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: FDA Has Granted Moxetumomab Pasudotox Priority Review Status; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – OFFSET BY EROSION OF CRESTOR SALES; 11/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Molecular Partners and AstraZeneca announce collaboration on Molecular Partners’ ongoing oncology clinical study with MP0250 in EGFR-mutated NSCLC; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW; 07/05/2018 – Adviser urges investors to revolt over AstraZeneca bonuses; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER ASTRAZENECA, MERCK KGAA AND BAYER IN EUROPE

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 46.38% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AZN’s profit will be $961.22M for 27.66 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.78% negative EPS growth.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 362,253 shares to 902,670 shares, valued at $31.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livent Corp by 1.20 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Quorum Health Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp stated it has 459,126 shares. First State Bank reported 2,212 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 87,679 shares. Clough Prtn Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 3,200 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.06% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Bridges Inv has 0.32% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 46,906 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 308,164 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Company stated it has 7,712 shares. Perkins Coie Tru reported 600 shares. First Manhattan reported 384 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.59% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 43,378 shares. Park Oh holds 0.27% or 28,657 shares in its portfolio. World Asset Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 15,207 shares. Axiom Limited Co De reported 228,041 shares.

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $593.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 863,974 shares to 1.91M shares, valued at $97.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $116.85 million activity. $66.44M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP on Monday, February 25. Demsey John sold $3.24 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 22,788 shares valued at $3.42 million was made by MOSS SARA E on Tuesday, February 5. 98,262 shares were sold by Freda Fabrizio, worth $14.96M on Thursday, February 7. Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold $4.36 million worth of stock. 27,830 shares were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION, worth $4.65 million on Wednesday, May 8.