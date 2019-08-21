AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Reaches $45.49 High on Aug, 21; Misonix (MSON) Sentiment Is 2.13

Misonix Inc (MSON) investors sentiment increased to 2.13 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.28, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 17 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 8 sold and decreased their equity positions in Misonix Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 1.72 million shares, up from 1.44 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Misonix Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 5 Increased: 9 New Position: 8.

The stock of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) reached all time high today, Aug, 21 and still has $49.58 target or 9.00% above today’s $45.49 share price. This indicates more upside for the $118.91B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $49.58 PT is reached, the company will be worth $10.70B more. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 2.43 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 15/05/2018 – DPS GROUP – VALUE OF CONTRACT NOT BEEN DISCLOSED, EXPECTED THAT OVER 100 DPS ENGINEERING PERSONNEL WILL BE WORKING ON ASTRAZENECA PROJECTS; 29/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces European Commission Authorization of Rubraca® (rucaparib) for Women with Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 05/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – ASTRAZENECA PLC ( COMPANY) ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT RUDY MARKHAM AND SHRITI VADERA WILL BE PROPOSED TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR RE-ELECTION AS DIRECTORS FOR FINAL TIME AT COMPANY’S AGM…; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 21/05/2018 – lnovio Opens Phase 2 Trial for VGX-3100 in Third lndication To Treat HPV — The No. 1 Sexually Transmitted Disease; 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhar; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel

The stock increased 0.69% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.49. About 17,191 shares traded. Misonix, Inc. (MSON) has risen 40.83% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MSON News: 07/05/2018 – MISONIX INC QTRLY SHR $0.23; 22/04/2018 DJ Misonix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSON); 07/05/2018 – MISONIX INC – INCREASING TOTAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 TO BETWEEN $35 MLN AND $36 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Misonix 3Q Rev $12.4M; 07/05/2018 – Misonix 3Q EPS 23c; 07/05/2018 – Misonix Reports Record Third Quarter Revenue

Essex Investment Management Co Llc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Misonix, Inc. for 87,774 shares. Eam Investors Llc owns 46,166 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Manatuck Hill Partners Llc has 0.16% invested in the company for 17,800 shares. The New York-based Ingalls & Snyder Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, a New York-based fund reported 205,906 shares.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $197.55 million. The firm offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.18B for 25.27 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, makes, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, infection, gastrointestinal, and neuroscience diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $118.91 billion. The Company’s marketed products comprise Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Faslodex, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Imdur, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases. It has a 53.14 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise Accolate, Bevespi Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules, Bricanyl Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Eklira Genuair/Tudorza Pressair, Oxis Turbuhaler, Pulmicort Turbuhaler/Pulmicort Flexhaler, Pulmicort Respules, Symbicort pMDI, and Symbicort Turbuhaler for respiratory diseases; Fluenz Tetra/FluMist Quadrivalent and Synagis for infection diseases; Movantik/Moventig, Seroquel IR, Seroquel XR, Vimovo1, and Zomig for neuroscience diseases; and Losec/Prilosec and Nexium for gastrointestinal diseases.