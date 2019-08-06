AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Reaches $43.69 After 8.00% Up Move; 3 Analysts Are Bullish Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Golar LNG Limited had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. See Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) latest ratings:

The stock of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.69. About 1.72 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 26/03/2018 – Astellas and Seattle Genetics Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Enfortumab Vedotin in Locally Advanced or Metast; 16/04/2018 – G1 Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of G1T38 in Combination with Tagrisso for EGFR-Mutant Non-Sma; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC 1Q EPS 27c; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 18/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Tagrisso Approval Based On Phase III FLAURA Trial Results; 21/05/2018 – INOVIO OPENS PHASE 2 TRIAL FOR VGX-3100 TO TREAT HPV; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca US FDA Has Accepted Application for Moxetumomab Pasudotox; 02/04/2018 – COMPUGEN LICENSES ANTIBODY PRODUCTS TO ASTRAZENECA’S MEDIMMUNEThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $113.61 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $47.19 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AZN worth $9.09 billion more.

Among 2 analysts covering AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AstraZeneca had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, April 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 14 by BMO Capital Markets.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, makes, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, infection, gastrointestinal, and neuroscience diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $113.61 billion. The Company’s marketed products comprise Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Faslodex, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Imdur, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases. It has a 51.04 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise Accolate, Bevespi Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules, Bricanyl Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Eklira Genuair/Tudorza Pressair, Oxis Turbuhaler, Pulmicort Turbuhaler/Pulmicort Flexhaler, Pulmicort Respules, Symbicort pMDI, and Symbicort Turbuhaler for respiratory diseases; Fluenz Tetra/FluMist Quadrivalent and Synagis for infection diseases; Movantik/Moventig, Seroquel IR, Seroquel XR, Vimovo1, and Zomig for neuroscience diseases; and Losec/Prilosec and Nexium for gastrointestinal diseases.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.17B for 24.27 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas company, engages in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction, and trading of LNG. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. The firm operates through Vessel Operations, LNG Trading, FLNG, and Power divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

The stock increased 3.05% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 413,591 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS CELSE TO RECEIVE $1.34B UNDER PROJECT FINANCING; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – IN EVENT THAT FID IS NOT TAKEN CUSTOMARY TERMINATION FEES APPLY; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Limited Interim Results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 11/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-June prices slip on healthy supply; 16/04/2018 – FIRST LNG SHIPMENT FROM PERENCO’S FLOATING EXPORT PLANT IN CAMEROON DELAYED UNTIL LATE APRIL -SPOKESMAN; 27/04/2018 – SKAGEN Funds Reports 4.98 % Stake in Golar LNG; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – POWER PROJECT WILL GENERATE A FORECASTED ANNUAL EBITDA OF US$323 MLN AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES, PRIOR TO ANY DISPATCH; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG 1Q OPER REV. $66.2M, EST. $68.9M