Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Position Boosted by Sphera Funds Management Ltd; Eagle Materials (EXP) Shareholder Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Position

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 907.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 911,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.84 million, up from 100,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81B market cap company. It closed at $90.77 lastly. It is down 18.78% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 770,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.79M, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $45.18. About 4.69M shares traded or 45.86% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – CO AND MERCK ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB); 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 03/04/2018 – US FDA OKS BYDUREON FOR USE WITH BASAL INSULIN IN PATIENTS WITH; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER ASTRAZENECA, MERCK KGAA AND BAYER IN EUROPE; 21/05/2018 – U.K.’S FTSE 100 RISES 0.4%; ASTRAZENECA PLC GAINS; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA & MEDIMMUNE BLA GETS PRIORITY REVIEW; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Week Ahead: Trump-Iran impact to dominate; AstraZeneca results; German GDP; 21/05/2018 – INOVIO OPENS PHASE 2 TRIAL FOR VGX-3100 TO TREAT HPV

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 20 investors sold EXP shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 54 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.66 million shares or 6.97% less from 43.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Financial accumulated 0% or 8,839 shares. Fil Limited owns 86,914 shares. Whittier Tru invested in 0.08% or 29,979 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc reported 12,836 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi accumulated 9,140 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Com reported 97,812 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 78,200 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.04% stake. Odey Asset Management Ltd invested 0.02% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). 240,900 were accumulated by Sprucegrove Investment Mgmt Limited. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 411,975 shares. Kennedy Management stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0% or 76,084 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,661 shares. 119,791 were reported by Retirement Of Alabama.

More notable recent Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Eagle Materials Ends Its Fiscal 2019 on a Sour Note – Motley Fool” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP): Third Avenue Management Thinks It Is Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Eagle Materials Inc.’s (NYSE:EXP) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Eagle Materials Announces Results of Strategic Portfolio Review – Business Wire” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks — Should You? – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 350,467 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $19.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 17,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,029 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU).

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Chevron, Disney, Target And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conference Presentations, IPO News Flow Take The Spotlight – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Theragnostics Signs Agreement with AstraZeneca – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “AstraZeneca (AZN) Granted FDA Fast Track of Farxiga for Chronic Kidney Disease – StreetInsider.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $731.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 15,283 shares to 23,217 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,976 shares, and cut its stake in Krystal Biotech Inc.