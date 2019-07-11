Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Holding Maintained by Fred Alger Management Inc; Southport Management Lifted Encana (ECA) Stake by $181.00 Million

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.09. About 25.74 million shares traded or 8.86% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 16.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,284 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 104,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $40.45. About 2.30 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 09/05/2018 – Global Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players are AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LUYE PHARMA WILL PAY $538M IN CONSIDERATION INCLUDING $260M IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CLOSURE OF TRANSACTION; 27/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Change Includes Treatment of Patients With NSCLC With EGFR Mutations; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: LOKELMATM Approved in U.S. for the Treatment of Adults With Hyperkalemia; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 19/04/2018 – Just as $AZN wins an important expanded approval for Tagrisso; 24/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – CIRCASSIA TODAY ANNOUNCES THAT CIRCASSIA AND ASTRAZENECA HAVE AGREED TO AMEND CERTAIN TERMS OF DCA, INCLUDING POINTS SET OUT BELOW; 26/03/2018 – ADHERIUM – U.S. FDA GRANTED 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR OVER THE COUNTER SALE OF SMARTINHALERTM SENSOR FOR ASTRAZENECA’S SYMBICORT AEROSOL ASTHMA INHALER

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $25.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 30,138 shares to 1,007 shares, valued at $282,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc Cl A (NYSE:W) by 558,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,265 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc.

