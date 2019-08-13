Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Holding Has Raised by Toron Capital Markets Inc; Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Cut Union Pacific (UNP) Stake by $4.97 Million

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 39,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 744,591 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.10 million, up from 704,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.77. About 3.05 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA US FDA APPROVES LOKELMA FOR ADULT HYPERKALAEMIA; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Analysis Concludes the Trial Has Met Its Second of Two Primary Endpoints; 17/04/2018 – HIGHMARK SIGNS OUTCOMES-BASED PACT W/ ASTRAZENECA FOR SYMBICORT; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 27/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN AZ: POSITIVE CHMP FOR TAGRISSO FIRST-LINE NSCLC; 16/05/2018 – EMULATE, ASTRA FORM STRATEGIC PACT ON ORGANS-ON-CHIPS TECH; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoints; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN LOKELMA APPROVED IN EU; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC Delays Phase 3 Clinical Trial Results for Mystic to 2H

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 71.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 115,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 45,302 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, down from 160,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $168.57. About 1.98 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.34 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altfest L J And Incorporated holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 8,642 shares. Violich Cap invested in 5,968 shares. South Dakota Investment Council owns 181,290 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Sit Inv Assoc Incorporated, a Minnesota-based fund reported 139,430 shares. 9,066 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Df Dent & Inc has 0.01% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,090 shares. Plancorp Llc owns 11,583 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 265,751 shares stake. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 4,449 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Mngmt has 389,460 shares. 21,434 are owned by Susquehanna International Grp Llp. Sns Fin Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 228,513 shares. Weatherstone Capital Management holds 2,172 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel holds 1,565 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 7,557 shares to 9,975 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 472,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 606,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 132,428 shares to 199,390 shares, valued at $41.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 208,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 469,072 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).